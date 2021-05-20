NASCAR Pinty’s Series season delayed due to pandemic

Tickets Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR Pinty's Series unveils 12-race 2021 schedule
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

By:

The start of the 2021 NASCAR Pinty's Series season in Canada has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed nearly 3.5 million lives worldwide.

25,000 Canadians are among those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

NASCAR plans to run a complete Pinty's Series championship with a minimum of ten races, with a season start aimed for August. The season was supposed to begin later this month at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario.

A statement from the league read: "The start of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series season will be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. NASCAR’s goal is to run a full championship season with a minimum of 10 races, potentially starting in August. We continue to work closely with local, provincial and federal officials to ensure the safety of all involved. An updated schedule will be released when finalized."

The series ran just six races last year in what was called the Pinty's FanCave Challenge.

NASCAR Pinty's Series unveils 12-race 2021 schedule

Previous article

NASCAR Pinty's Series unveils 12-race 2021 schedule
Series NASCAR Canada
Author Nick DeGroot

