NASCAR Canada / Race report

Kevin Lacroix dominates for historic win in NASCAR Pinty’s Series

Kevin Lacroix dominates for historic win in NASCAR Pinty's Series
By: Tim Southers
Sep 22, 2018, 1:37 PM

Lacroix helps ease a frustrating season by scoring one of the biggest wins of his career at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Alex Tagliani
Louis-Philippe Dumoulin
Kevin Lacroix
Second place Louis-Philippe Dumoulin
Alex Tagliani
Kevin Lacroix
Louis-Philippe Dumoulin

Lacroix passes polesitter Cole Powell on Lap 10 and leads the rest of the way to win the Visit New Hampshire 100 in the first NASCAR Pinty’s Series race held in the United States.

The St. Eustache, Quebec native entered the season as one of the favorites to win the championship this season but suffered through some costly DNF’s that ended his chance to challenge for the title.

Lacroix qualified second and was able to get by Powell shortly after a restart from the first caution of the race on Lap 10.

From there he was able to drive away for his second win of the season.

“The Bumper Car was was so good today it was easy (to drive to the lead),” said Lacroix. “We’ve had a lot of bad luck this year and to have luck on our side was very good for us.”

Lacroix built leads of nearly two seconds throughout the first half of the race before Andrew Ranger was able to close in and challenge for the lead.

Lacroix and Ranger pulled away to make it a two-car battle that ended on Lap 73 when Ranger suffered mechanical problems ending his chance to challenge for the win.

From there Lacroix just took care of his equipment and cruised to his 10th career win and he’ll owns bragging rights as the winner of the inaugural appearance by the series in the US.

“It’s super nice to come here for the first time in the US and win,” said Lacroix. “For the Cup guys this is a short track but it’s a big track for us. Great feeling to drive here and I’m not used to high speeds like here but after a few laps I got comfortable (in the car).

“When you have a car like this everything seems easy and you feel slow in the car and that’s when you go fast(er). You don’t like this very often and when you do you have to enjoy it.”

Pete Shepherd III followed Lacroix in second for his first top-five finish in five years with Donald Theetge third. Powell rebounded to finish fourth with DJ Kennington completing the top five.

Anthony Simone finished sixth while Alex Tagliani finished one spot ahead of points leader L.P. Dumoulin to gain one point and pull to within four points of one another with one race remaining on the schedule.

Armani Williams scored his first NASCAR Pinty’s Series top-10 finish coming home ninth while Marc-Antoine Camirand followed Williams after running out of fuel on the final lap of the race.

The 2018 NASCAR Pinty’s Series season will conclude next Saturday at Jukasa Motor Speedway as Dumuoulin will try and clinch his second series championship while Tagliani will try and win his first Canadian NASCAR crown.

Unofficial Results

Fin St # Driver Sponsor / Owner Car Laps Status Led Pts
1   74    Kevin Lacroix Bumper to Bumper / Total / Gates   (Sylvain Lacroix) Dodge 100      
2   79    Peter Shepherd III National Exhaust / Shelby Roofing   (Dave Jacombs) Ford 100 5.313    
3   24    Donald Theetge Circuit Acura / Le Soleil / L�??Antidote   (Scott Steckly) Chevrolet 100 8.564    
4   3    Cole Powell Copps Buildall / Kubota   (Ed Hakonson) Chevrolet 100 14.601    
5   17    D.J. Kennington Castrol Edge   (D.J. Kennington) Dodge 100 15.183    
6   95    Anthony Simone Innovative Plumbing / Ink Your Ride / Castrol   (Peter Simone) Dodge 100 15.735    
7   18    Alex Tagliani EpiPen / Rona / St. Hubert / Spectra   (Scott Steckly) Chevrolet 100 16.225    
8   47    L.P. Dumoulin WeatherTech Canada / Bellemare / Berier   (Marc-Andre Bergeron) Dodge 100 16.612    
9   97    Armani Williams * HHC Diesel / Autism Achievement   (Peter Simone) Dodge 100 18.586    
10   22    Marc-Antoine Camirand GM Paillè   (Scott Steckly) Chevrolet 99 1 Lap    
11   19    Adam Martin Johnsonville / Candy Tree / Reser's / Bush's   (Dave Jacombs) Ford 99 1 Lap    
12   28    Julia Landauer CBRT / One Love / E3   (DJ Kennington) Ford 99 1 Lap    
13   02    Kerry Micks Leland / BDI / Canadian Threadall / Castrol   (Susan Micks) Ford 98 2 Laps    
14   46    Joey McColm CBRT / ENASCAR   (Joey McColmn)   95 5 Laps    
15   04    J.F. Dumoulin Spectra Premium / Bernier / Bellemare   (Eric Kerub) Dodge 83 17 Laps    
16   27    Andrew Ranger Mopar / Pennzoil   (Doug Kennington) Dodge 75 25 Laps    
17   11    Martin Cote * GO-VR.com   (Martin Cote) Chevrolet 52 48 Laps    
NASCAR Roundtable: Can Dale Jr. win in his racing return?

NASCAR Roundtable: Can Dale Jr. win in his racing return?

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs

NASCAR Roundtable: The Roval's impact on the playoffs
Series NASCAR Canada
Drivers Alex Tagliani , Louis-Philippe Dumoulin , Kevin Lacroix
Author Tim Southers
Article type Race report

