Motorama show offers Canadian fans chance to warm up for race season

The annual Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo gives fans, racers and car enthusiasts a chance to get ready for the 2018 season.

One of the most anticipated events in Ontario kicks off this weekend at Toronto’s International Centre with the fourth annual show taking place that features over 300,000 square feet of displays, car exhibits and race teams and organizations.

Show co-organizer Greg MacPherson is part of the team that combined the former Canadian Motorsports Expo and the traditional mid-March custom car and hot rod show, at the same venue, into one event that annually draws over 30,000 spectators during the three day event.

“If you live in Ontario and love all types of racing and classic cars this is the place to be this weekend,” said MacPherson. “We’ll have a Racer’s Corral featuring all types of race cars and series that compete in Canada on display for fans and competitors to view and enjoy.”

Stock car racing series attending include the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, the APC Late Model Series and tracks such as Jukasa Motor Speedway, Peterborough Speedway and others will participate throughout the weekend.

Hall 1A is The Grand Hall and will feature 28 amazing mostly ‘first time shown’ custom cars, hot rods, classics and more, many of which were built with the intention of unveiling them at Motorama. Hall 1B is the Motorsports Expo room and represents the entire spectrum of Canadian racing with tracks, series, sanctioning bodies and stunning race-ready vehicles of all kinds, including stock cars and road racing, drag racing and karting vehicles.

Hall 2 is a massive space that plays host a majority of the car club displays and corporate booths, including Mothers, NASCAR, MOPAR, Pinty’s, Lincoln Electric, Mobil 1, Eibach Canada, Meguiar’s and many others.

Spring Fever: Modified Cars & Culture will once again be located in Hall 4 at the International Centre. The ‘show within a show’ spotlights tuners, imports, modified and luxury performance cars in a room that has its own attitude.

One of the most popular events held each year and unique to Motorama will be held on Saturday night.

The Short Track and Drag Racing Night of Champions will honour Canada’s top short track and straight-line racers in front of their families, fans and peers. Celebrity guests will act as presenters during these awards. Among the presenters already confirmed is 2016 NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps.

“We always look forward to this special part of the weekend,” said MacPherson. “This is an opportunity for every champion is drag racing, short track, road course and oval-track racing in Canada to be recognized on stage in front of family, teams, sponsors and friends. It’s always a fun night for everyone.”