LP Dumoulin secures WeatherTech Canada partnership for three years

Dumoulin Compétition announced Friday afternoon during the Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto weekend that the team and major sponsor WeatherTech Canada has renewed their partnership through 2021.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and WeatherTech Canada have a business relationship between the No. 47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare and WeatherTech Canada, that’s unique in Canadian and Quebec racing.

The partnership has provided an effective way of communicating the quality of WeatherTech Canada products and its corporate values across Canada while allowing driver Dumoulin an opportunity to pursue victories and driving championships.

The previous success of the association helped build a new agreement that will keep them together for 10 years since signing the first agreement.

“Much like we at WeatherTech develop and sell automotive products of the highest possible quality to meet customer expectations, Dumoulin Competition and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin make full use of their skills and creative talents to deliver the best possible performance and quality in their shared activities with WeatherTech Canada every time out,” said WeatherTech Canada co-owners Tony Page and Joe Magri in a statement.

“We are proud to have that group as one of our corporate representatives and are delighted to continue the partnership with Louis-Philippe and Dumoulin Competition over the next three years.”

Dumoulin said it has been an honor representing WeatherTech Canada.

“Our family comes from a small village, and we realize how lucky we have been to start racing with very humble means and rise to today’s level, all thanks to partners such as WeatherTech Canada,” he said.

“This three-year extension demonstrates their confidence in Dumoulin Competition. I am proud to count Tony Page and Joe Magri as close friends and I will spare no effort in making good on their confidence through our performance and the positive business returns we will produce.”

Dumoulin will attempt to keep his lead in the championship standings in the Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto on Saturday. Green flag for the race will fly at 3:40 p.m. ET.