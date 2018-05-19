L.P. Dumoulin sets the pace in shortened practice session

Former two-time race winner at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park led the way in an abbreviated NASCAR Pinty’s Series practice Saturday.

L.P. Dumoulin has said he wanted to get his season off to a fast start and if his performance in practice was any indication, he’s ready to go for the win on Sunday.

Dumoulin, who has won twice at the historic road course located outside of Toronto, led the way in the 30-minute practice session with a fast lap time of 1:23:446 seconds (106.085 mph) after rain and heavy fog altered the schedule.

Dumoulin will start second after qualifying was cancelled and the starting lineup set per the NASCAR rulebook.

Alex Tagliani was second with a time of 1:24.235 (105.092) with Andrew Ranger third at 1:24.665. Anthony Simone and Marc-Antoine Camirand completed the top five in the practice session.

D.J. Kennington was sixth with Camping World Truck Series regular Noah Gragson finished seventh in the session. Adam Martin, James Vance and Cole Powell rounded out the top 10.

Kevin Lacroix, who has won three straight Pinty’s Series races at CTMP, will start from the pole position in the Clarington 200 on Sunday.