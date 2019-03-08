Jason Hathaway: "I know I can get the job done"

After taking some time off to spend with his family over the past couple of years, the veteran driver is ready to get back into full-time competition.

Hathaway who grew up near fellow Pinty’s Series charter driver D.J. Kennington, joined him to start the first 121 races in a row in the series before stepping away from full-time competition at the end of the 2016 season.

The nine-time Pinty’s Series race winner stepped away last season while Cole Powell drove the car last season picking up one win and finishing fourth in final standings.

“I still have the competitiveness burning inside of me to win races in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, said Hathaway. “I know I can get the job done in the seat and with my team. We are a close group of hard-working guys and we all decided it was time for us to run full time together again.”

Hathaway returned to part-time driving a Pro Late Model winning the inaugural Canadian Short Track Nationals at Jukasa Motor Speedway and sitting on the pole in the prestigious IWK 250 at Riverside Speedway.

EHR and Kubota Canada also jointly announced Kubota will be the primary sponsor on Hathaway’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro as well this season.

“Kubota Canada is absolutely thrilled to have Jason back in the #3 Kubota Chevrolet for the 2019 season”, said Rob Allison, Director, Brand for Kubota Canada Ltd. “Jason’s credentials speak for themselves and along with the great team he has supporting him, I’m confident he’ll be contending for the #1 position during each and every race”.

Team owner Ed Hakonson is also pleased to have his veteran driver behind the wheel again.

“We are excited to have Jason back behind the wheel for the 2019 season,” said Hakonson. “He really showed his talent over the years winning races and always representing our brands well. We are proud to be able to field a full time NASCAR Pinty’s Series team again this season and are looking forward to flying the Kubota colours.”

The 2019 NASCAR Pinty’s Series 13-race season will begin at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park with the Castrol Victoria Day Speedfest weekend May 18-19th .