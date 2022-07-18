Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR releases 13-race 2022 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR Canada News

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Former Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion Jacques Villeneuve will return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this season.

Jim Utter
By:
Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
Listen to this article

Villeneuve will compete in the 52nd Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières on Aug. 7 in Quebec, one of the signature events of NASCAR’s Canadian stock car series.

He will drive the No. 07 car prepared by the Dumoulin Competition team and sponsored by Prolon Controls.

Villeneuve, 51, has four career starts in the series, the last coming in the 2014 season. His best finish is third was 2013, also at Trois-Rivières.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I accepted the invitation from Martin D’Anjou of Festidrag Développement to participate in the GP3R,” Villeneuve said. “During my presence at the Daytona 500 last winter, I had the pleasure of meeting Martin who was a great help with the logistics.

“When he suggested that I ride under the colors of Festidrag Development and its partners, I was quick to accept. My last race in Trois-Rivières was a few years ago and I can’t wait to come back and meet the NASCAR and car racing fans.”

In February, Villeneuve made his first start in the Daytona 500. He finished 22nd driving the No. 27 Ford for Team Hezeberg, a new Cup Series team formed between racing legend Toine Hezemans and Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg.

Villeneuve has five Cup series starts in NASCAR. He’s also run races at Talladega, Ala., Phoenix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (the oval) and Sonoma, Calif.

Villeneuve won his first NASCAR Euro race last season. He had competed in the series since 2019 in addition to his work as an F1 commentator for the pay-TV services Sky Sport in Italy and Canal+ in France.

In Formula 1 from 1996 to 2006 (166 starts), Villeneuve was crowned world champion in 1997 and won 11 races, including four in his first season, all with Williams-Renault. He also won the Indianapolis 500 and the CART championship in 1995.

shares
comments
NASCAR releases 13-race 2022 Pinty's Series schedule
Previous article

NASCAR releases 13-race 2022 Pinty's Series schedule
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Why the time is right for NASCAR's first street course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Why the time is right for NASCAR's first street course

Christopher Bell: JGR success this season "comes in waves" New Hampshire
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Christopher Bell: JGR success this season "comes in waves"

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Jacques Villeneuve More from
Jacques Villeneuve
Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup

Villeneuve forced into engine change ahead of Daytona 500

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title Prime
Formula 1

How Villeneuve defied Schumacher and won Williams’ last F1 title

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title
Formula 1

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title

Latest news

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Former Formula 1 and Indy 500 champion Jacques Villeneuve will return to the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this season.

NASCAR releases 13-race 2022 Pinty's Series schedule
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR releases 13-race 2022 Pinty's Series schedule

NASCAR on Thursday announced the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule, a 13-race slate that will see the Canadian series return to some of its traditional venues after a two-year covid-driven hiatus.

Watch: Live coverage of Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières
Video Inside
General General

Watch: Live coverage of Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières

Watch the live broadcast of the 2021 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières Friday's action of Formula Tour 1600, CTCC, Super Production Challenge, Coupe Nissan Sentra, and Défi Urbain Chevrolet at Trois-Rivieres street circuit, Quebec.

NASCAR Pinty's Series will begin its 2021 season in August
NASCAR Canada NASCAR Canada

NASCAR Pinty's Series will begin its 2021 season in August

After a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in Canada plans to start its 2021 season in August.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.