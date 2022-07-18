Jacques Villeneuve to run NASCAR race at Trois-Rivières

Listen to this article

Villeneuve will compete in the 52nd Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières on Aug. 7 in Quebec, one of the signature events of NASCAR’s Canadian stock car series.

He will drive the No. 07 car prepared by the Dumoulin Competition team and sponsored by Prolon Controls.

Villeneuve, 51, has four career starts in the series, the last coming in the 2014 season. His best finish is third was 2013, also at Trois-Rivières.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I accepted the invitation from Martin D’Anjou of Festidrag Développement to participate in the GP3R,” Villeneuve said. “During my presence at the Daytona 500 last winter, I had the pleasure of meeting Martin who was a great help with the logistics.

“When he suggested that I ride under the colors of Festidrag Development and its partners, I was quick to accept. My last race in Trois-Rivières was a few years ago and I can’t wait to come back and meet the NASCAR and car racing fans.”

In February, Villeneuve made his first start in the Daytona 500. He finished 22nd driving the No. 27 Ford for Team Hezeberg, a new Cup Series team formed between racing legend Toine Hezemans and Dutch entrepreneur Ernst Berg.

Villeneuve has five Cup series starts in NASCAR. He’s also run races at Talladega, Ala., Phoenix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (the oval) and Sonoma, Calif.

Villeneuve won his first NASCAR Euro race last season. He had competed in the series since 2019 in addition to his work as an F1 commentator for the pay-TV services Sky Sport in Italy and Canal+ in France.

In Formula 1 from 1996 to 2006 (166 starts), Villeneuve was crowned world champion in 1997 and won 11 races, including four in his first season, all with Williams-Renault. He also won the Indianapolis 500 and the CART championship in 1995.