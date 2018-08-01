Frenchman Frédéric Gabillon to contest GP3R NASCAR Pinty’s race

A two-time runner-up in the NASCAR Whelen Euro series, Frédéric Gabillon will be part of the Dumoulin Competition squadron in Trois-Rivières and will be driving the No. 07 Dodge Challenger alongside Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and his brother, Jean-François.

An exchange between the two series offers the driver on top of the Class 1 standings of the NASCAR Whelen Euro after the Oval World Challenge participate in the Trois-Rivières event. Then, on October 20th, J-F Dumoulin will travel to Belgium to take part in the NASCAR Whelen Euro race held on the Zolder road course.

The exchange of drivers is the idea and is sponsored by auto parts manufacturer Spectra Premium, a major sponsor of Dumoulin Competition.

Gabillon, born in Uzès, France in 1976, has raced a stock car before in North America when he competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro East race on the Watkins Glen road course in 2014.

The Frenchman also got a taste for oval racing as he won the two oval races held on the man-made Tours Speedway in France in 2013.

Gabillon is a road racing expert, but he has never turned a wheel on the treacherous Trois-Rivières circuit.

“I’d like to thank the NASCAR Whelen Euro series, Dymoulin Competition and Spectra Premium to offer me the chance to live this incredible adventure”, he said. “I will watch as many NASCAR Pinty’s races as possible before going to Canada, and I will also spend a lot of time on a race simulator. I am perfectly aware that this is a very technical street track, and all help I can get right now will be very useful.”

The NASCAR Pinty’s Series 50-lap race - Les 50 tours Can-Am - will be staged Sunday, August 12 on the 2.46km street course.