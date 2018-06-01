Canadian Gene Stefanyshyn to lead international position

Gene Stefanyshyn, former NASCAR vice president of innovation and racing development named in new leadership role at NASCAR.

Stefanyshyn, a native of Oshawa, Ontario, is the new leader for the sport’s international efforts as Senior Vice President and Chief International Officer.

Stefanyshyn, who’s has been at NASCAR since 2013 after a 30-plus year career in the automotive industry, was one of several promotions announced Thursday by NASCAR.

He will be responsible for developing the racing product and brand across NASCAR’s international series in Canada, Mexico and Europe, as well as any prospective new markets abroad.

Prior to NASCAR, Stefanyshyn worked internationally in the automotive industry and brings extensive international business experience to the role. He will continue to report into Steve O’Donnell, Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer.

“Gene’s experience leading our strategic work and industry collaboration on innovating and improving our competition product, along with his prior international working experience, make him an ideal fit for the next phase of our international efforts,” said O’Donnell.

“We are excited about the future direction of our international racing portfolio and are looking forward to Gene’s leadership across this growing platform.”

Joining Stefanyshyn in promotion are John Probst, who has been promoted to Vice President, Innovation and Racing Development; John Bobo now promoted to Vice President, Racing Operations; and Scott Prime has been promoted to Vice President, Strategic Development.