Guenette takes maiden NASCAR Canada win in chaotic GP3R

It was a thrilling end to the weekend at Trois-Rivières with the NASCAR Pinty's Series taking center stage for the GP3R.

The race got underway with pole-sitter Kevin Lacroix in control, but he could not hold back Marc-Antione Camirand, who led the opening lap. Camirand then made his fuel stop earlier than most others, pitting after just five laps during a caution for Serge Bourdeau. Alex Guenette would follow suit.

JF Dumoulin moved ahead of Ranger following the restart and led his first laps of the day. The second yellow of the event flew for contact between Glenn Styres and Wallace Stacey in Turn 9. The leaders took this opportunity to make their mandatory fuel stop as well. Camirand was back in control of the race.

Lacroix retired from the race after 22 laps due to an engine failure, finishing a frustrating 19th.

After some lengthy green-flag running, the third caution of the race came for Mathieu Kingsbury stopped on track. It would actually lead to a brief red flag for clean-up.

The aggressiveness picked up on the ensuing restart with Ranger and Gary Klutt colliding in Turn 2, forcing the fourth caution flag of the race.

But the pivotal moment came on Lap 58. JF Dumoulin forced his way up the inside of Camirand, taking the lead. However, it would be short-lived as he got turned in the attempt to defend his newfound position.

Dumoulin slammed the wall and careened back across the track, collecting his brother LP, who was about to take over the lead in the middle of the chaos. Both drivers were unable to finish the race.

The race was red-flagged for a second time, lasting 11 minutes and sending it into overtime. On the restart, Guenette was now in control as Camirand struggled with damage to the left-front of his car.

Alex Tagliani got alongside Guenette, but was unable to complete the pass. Behind them, Ranger and Klutt came together yet again, but the race stayed green.

Guenette then skipped away from the pack, taking his first ever victory in his 31st career start.

D.J. Kennington finished second, followed by Camirand, Tagliani and Treyten Lapcevich inside the top-five.

Sam Fellows L.P. Montour, Larry Jackson, Ray Courtemanche Jr. and T.J. Rinomato rounded out the top-ten.

Former F1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve was hoping to make his first start of the season, but did not even start the race due to a battery issue.