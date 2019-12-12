Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
10 Hours
:
53 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Canada / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added

shares
comments
2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 12:42 AM

The 2020 NASCAR Pinty's Series schedule will include a dirt track for the first time.

The season, which includes 13 races, will head to Ohsweken Speedway  on August 18th for the first dirt race in the series' history.

Sunset Speedway and Circuit ICAR also return to the schedule after being absent for the last few years.

“We believe the 2020 season will be one of the best we’ve seen for our fans and competitors,” said Gene Stefanyshyn, NASCAR Senior Vice President and Chief International Officer. “The NASCAR Pinty’s Series continues to grow as Canada’s national motorsport series; we’ve seen an increase in competition level over the years and NASCAR fans in Canada have truly embraced the series as their own.”

Date Track City
Sunday, May 17 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Bowmanville, Ont.
Saturday, June 6 Jukasa Motor Speedway Hagersville, Ont.
Saturday, June 27 Autodrome Chaudière Vallée-Jonction, Que.
Saturday, July 4 Sunset Speedway

Innisfil, Ont.
Friday, July 10 Exhibition Place Toronto, Ont.
Saturday, July 25 Edmonton International Raceway Wetaskiwin, Alb.
Wednesday, July 29 Wyant Group Raceway* Saskatoon, Sask.
Wednesday, July 29 Wyant Group Raceway* Saskatoon, Sask.
Sunday, Aug. 9 Circuit Trois-Rivières Trois-Rivières, Que.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 Ohsweken Speedway

Ohsweken, Ont.
Sunday, Sept. 6 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

Bowmanville, Ont.
Saturday, Sept. 12 Circuit ICAR

Mirabel, Que.
Saturday, Sept. 26 Jukasa Motor Speedway Hagersville, Ont.
Next article
Andrew Ranger wins his third NASCAR Pinty's Series title

Previous article

Andrew Ranger wins his third NASCAR Pinty's Series title
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Canada
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha chief “very impressed” with Hamilton’s MotoGP test

2
Formula 1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

3
MotoGP

Honda team boss hits back over rivals' Marc Marquez claims

4
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

5
Formula 1

Vietnam reveals updated F1 circuit layout

Latest news

2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added
NSCA

2020 NASCAR Pinty's schedule revealed, dirt track added

Andrew Ranger wins his third NASCAR Pinty's Series title
NSCA

Andrew Ranger wins his third NASCAR Pinty's Series title

Roundtable: Will a new crew chief solve the No. 48's problems?
NAS

Roundtable: Will a new crew chief solve the No. 48's problems?

Andrew Ranger completes western swing with Edmonton win
NSCA

Andrew Ranger completes western swing with Edmonton win

NASCAR Roundtable: How will PJ1 affect the racing at Pocono?
NAS

NASCAR Roundtable: How will PJ1 affect the racing at Pocono?

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.