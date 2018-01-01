Global
Most recent NASCAR Canada news articles:
Thu
08
Mar
2018
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Motorama show offers Canadian fans chance to warm up for race season
Thu
25
Jan
2018
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Pete Shepherd III to compete full-time in NASCAR Pinty's Series
Wed
10
Jan
2018
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Jukasa Motor Speedway releases 2018 event schedule
Wed
15
Nov
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Brett Taylor: 'My opportunity to put Alberta on the NASCAR map'
Mon
06
Nov
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Alex Tagliani to be back with 22 Racing in 2018
Tue
31
Oct
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
NASCAR Drive for Diversity combine caps busy year for Armani Williams
Sun
24
Sep
2017
Jukasa
NASCAR Canada
Race report
Cayden Lapcevich scores third win in Pinty's Series return to Jukasa
Sat
23
Sep
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Alex Labbe: "This new race is a good move for NASCAR Pinty's Series"
Fri
22
Sep
2017
Headline
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
They're heading South: NASCAR Pinty's Series to race in US next year
Thu
21
Sep
2017
NASCAR Canada
Preview
Alex Labbe will clinch first Pinty's Series title at Jukasa
Wed
13
Sep
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
NASCAR driver Cayden Lapcevich receives Canadian honor
Sun
10
Sep
2017
Saint-Eustache
NASCAR Canada
Race report
Alex Labbe moves closer to NASCAR title in dominating victory
Thu
07
Sep
2017
NASCAR Canada
Preview
Kevin Lacroix draws closer to Alex Labbe for NASCAR Pinty's title
Fri
25
Aug
2017
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park II
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Jason Hathaway to make first NASCAR trucks start
Wed
23
Aug
2017
Headline
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
NASCAR penalizes Kevin Lacroix for post-race incident at Riverside
Tue
22
Aug
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Jukasa Motor Speedway and APC Series ready for opener
Thu
17
Aug
2017
NASCAR Canada
Special feature
Getting to know NASCAR Pinty's Series driver Marc-Antoine Camirand
Sun
13
Aug
2017
Trois-Rivières
Headline
NASCAR Canada
Race report
Alex Tagliani conquers Trois-Rivières in NASCAR Pinty's Series
Sat
12
Aug
2017
Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Andrew Ranger paces field in Pinty's Series qualifying at GP3R
Mon
07
Aug
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Gary Klutt reflects after first NASCAR Cup Series start
Wed
02
Aug
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
NASCAR to move Pinty's Series finale to Jukasa Motor Speedway
Sun
30
Jul
2017
Edmonton
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Alex Labbe scores second NASCAR win of week, takes points lead
Sat
15
Jul
2017
Toronto
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Kevin Lacroix stays perfect on road courses in Pinty's win at Toronto
Fri
14
Jul
2017
NASCAR Canada
Breaking news
Andrew Ranger scores third Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto pole award
More news
NASCAR Canada
: latest videos
NASCAR Canada
2017 APC Series season teaser
NASCAR Canada
NASCAR Pinty's Series 2016 Year In Review
NASCAR Canada
Up & Coming – Getting To Know Kendra Adams | Mobil 1 The Grid
NASCAR Canada
NASCAR Pinty's Canada 2016 Schedule Promo
View more
NASCAR Canada
videos
