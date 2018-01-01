Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Filters

Sort by:

News:

Posted in:

Article types:

Clear all filters
List Grid

Most recent NASCAR Canada news articles:

Thu 08 Mar 2018
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Motorama show offers Canadian fans chance to warm up for race season
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Motorama show offers Canadian fans chance to warm up for race season

Thu 25 Jan 2018
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Pete Shepherd III to compete full-time in NASCAR Pinty’s Series
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Pete Shepherd III to compete full-time in NASCAR Pinty’s Series

Wed 10 Jan 2018
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Jukasa Motor Speedway releases 2018 event schedule
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Jukasa Motor Speedway releases 2018 event schedule

Wed 15 Nov 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Brett Taylor: ‘My opportunity to put Alberta on the NASCAR map’
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Brett Taylor: ‘My opportunity to put Alberta on the NASCAR map’

Mon 06 Nov 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Alex Tagliani to be back with 22 Racing in 2018
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Alex Tagliani to be back with 22 Racing in 2018

Tue 31 Oct 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news NASCAR Drive for Diversity combine caps busy year for Armani Williams
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

NASCAR Drive for Diversity combine caps busy year for Armani Williams

Sun 24 Sep 2017
NASCAR Canada Race report Cayden Lapcevich scores third win in Pinty’s Series return to Jukasa Jukasa
NASCAR Canada Race report

Cayden Lapcevich scores third win in Pinty’s Series return to Jukasa

Sat 23 Sep 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Alex Labbe: “This new race is a good move for NASCAR Pinty's Series”
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Alex Labbe: “This new race is a good move for NASCAR Pinty's Series”

Fri 22 Sep 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news They're heading South: NASCAR Pinty's Series to race in US next year
Headline
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

They're heading South: NASCAR Pinty's Series to race in US next year

Thu 21 Sep 2017
NASCAR Canada Preview Alex Labbe will clinch first Pinty’s Series title at Jukasa
NASCAR Canada Preview

Alex Labbe will clinch first Pinty’s Series title at Jukasa

Wed 13 Sep 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news NASCAR driver Cayden Lapcevich receives Canadian honor
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

NASCAR driver Cayden Lapcevich receives Canadian honor

Sun 10 Sep 2017
NASCAR Canada Race report Alex Labbe moves closer to NASCAR title in dominating victory Saint-Eustache
NASCAR Canada Race report

Alex Labbe moves closer to NASCAR title in dominating victory

Thu 07 Sep 2017
NASCAR Canada Preview Kevin Lacroix draws closer to Alex Labbe for NASCAR Pinty’s title
NASCAR Canada Preview

Kevin Lacroix draws closer to Alex Labbe for NASCAR Pinty’s title

Fri 25 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Jason Hathaway to make first NASCAR trucks start Canadian Tire Motorsport Park II
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Jason Hathaway to make first NASCAR trucks start

Wed 23 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news NASCAR penalizes Kevin Lacroix for post-race incident at Riverside
Headline
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

NASCAR penalizes Kevin Lacroix for post-race incident at Riverside

Tue 22 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Jukasa Motor Speedway and APC Series ready for opener
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Jukasa Motor Speedway and APC Series ready for opener

Thu 17 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Special feature Getting to know NASCAR Pinty's Series driver Marc-Antoine Camirand
NASCAR Canada Special feature

Getting to know NASCAR Pinty's Series driver Marc-Antoine Camirand

Sun 13 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Race report Alex Tagliani conquers Trois-Rivières in NASCAR Pinty’s Series Trois-Rivières
Headline
NASCAR Canada Race report

Alex Tagliani conquers Trois-Rivières in NASCAR Pinty’s Series

Sat 12 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Andrew Ranger paces field in Pinty's Series qualifying at GP3R Trois-Rivières
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Andrew Ranger paces field in Pinty's Series qualifying at GP3R

Mon 07 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Gary Klutt reflects after first NASCAR Cup Series start
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Gary Klutt reflects after first NASCAR Cup Series start

Wed 02 Aug 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news NASCAR to move Pinty's Series finale to Jukasa Motor Speedway
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

NASCAR to move Pinty's Series finale to Jukasa Motor Speedway

1,716
Sun 30 Jul 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Alex Labbe scores second NASCAR win of week, takes points lead Edmonton
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Alex Labbe scores second NASCAR win of week, takes points lead

Sat 15 Jul 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Kevin Lacroix stays perfect on road courses in Pinty's win at Toronto Toronto
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Kevin Lacroix stays perfect on road courses in Pinty's win at Toronto

Fri 14 Jul 2017
NASCAR Canada Breaking news Andrew Ranger scores third Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto pole award
NASCAR Canada Breaking news

Andrew Ranger scores third Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto pole award