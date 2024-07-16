All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP German GP

Zarco: Yamaha having more MotoGP bikes in 2025 will push Honda to improve

Pramac joining forces with Yamaha could also be a boost for Honda, believes Zarco

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, Johann Zarco, LCR Honda

LCR rider Johann Zarco hopes Yamaha's expansion to four bikes in MotoGP next year will provide an extra incentive for Honda to close the gap to the front.

The French rider believes the decision of his former team Pramac to become a satellite squad for Yamaha from 2025 will benefit both Japanese manufacturers, as they seek to level the field with their European counterparts.

Both Yamaha and Honda have fallen further behind the competition this year despite changing their philosophies over the last 12 months, with MotoGP's new concession system also proving insufficient to help them make any meaningful progress in the middle of the season.

Yamaha's position in the last few years has been weakened due to the absence of a satellite team, but it will get to have four bikes on the grid for the first time since 2022 as Pramac ends a 20-year partnership with Ducati in favour of a move to the Iwata-based brand.

Asked for his opinion on the switch, Zarco - who scored one victory and 14 podiums during his three-year spell with Pramac - said: "It will be good for the Yamaha project. They need more bikes to develop and get more information. 

"It's good to get more Japanese bikes in the championship because now the European bikes, the Ducati, [they] get too much advantage so it finds a little bit better balance. And I hope that the Japanese will reduce the gap with the Ducati.

"[With] Marc and Pecco for next year in the top team, they will be impossible to reach and they will fly all year. 

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Johann Zarco, Team LCR Honda

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"But at least from third position to the 10th position, there will be some changes and that will be good. 

"And I think Yamaha doing improvements and getting more bikes on the grid will push Honda also to make the changes or push themselves to find solutions."

With a best finish of just 12th in the opening nine grands prix of the season, Honda has scored only 24 points in the manufacturers' standings - half as many as its nearest rival Yamaha. By contrast, all three European manufacturers have scored over 150 points, with Ducati taking its total over 300 with its latest triumph in the German Grand Prix.

Zarco firmly believes there is not much more pace that can be extracted out of the current version of the RC213V and Honda needs a new bike in order to have any chance of taking the fight against its rivals.

"[We are] still too far. The bike is still not competitive enough to make a step in the top 10," the 33-year-old said. 

"I look forward to a new bike that will give this performance. I try at the moment to improve myself and this [Sachsenring] weekend I could try to use the strong points of the bike because there are some areas where the bike is not too bad and I tried to use it to the maximum.

"I don't know [when the new bike will arrive]. But I wait. I don't want to know [when it will it arrive] because it will not change my concentration for all the races. But at least I would like to [do] as well as possible over what I have control." 

Additional reporting by Bjorn Smit and Sebastian Franzschky

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The paradox of MotoGP concessions: Everything changes so nothing changes

Top Comments

Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
VR46 "doesn't agree" with Ducati on reducing factory MotoGP bikes in 2025

VR46 "doesn't agree" with Ducati on reducing factory MotoGP bikes in 2025

MotoGP
VR46 "doesn't agree" with Ducati on reducing factory MotoGP bikes in 2025
Ducati admits reaction to Marquez MotoGP decision has been "divisive"

Ducati admits reaction to Marquez MotoGP decision has been "divisive"

MotoGP
German GP
Ducati admits reaction to Marquez MotoGP decision has been "divisive"
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period
Johann Zarco
More from
Johann Zarco
Zarco says outburst at Jerez MotoGP stewards was ‘unprofessional’

Zarco says outburst at Jerez MotoGP stewards was ‘unprofessional’

MotoGP
French GP
Zarco says outburst at Jerez MotoGP stewards was ‘unprofessional’
Zarco: Honda 'doesn't need to be pessimistic' about MotoGP form

Zarco: Honda 'doesn't need to be pessimistic' about MotoGP form

MotoGP
Zarco: Honda 'doesn't need to be pessimistic' about MotoGP form
How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
How Ducati rebuilt Johann Zarco into a factory MotoGP rider

Latest news

NASCAR confirms multiple tire compounds for Richmond Cup race

NASCAR confirms multiple tire compounds for Richmond Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
NASCAR confirms multiple tire compounds for Richmond Cup race
Toyota issued suspended €10,000 fine for WEC BoP comments

Toyota issued suspended €10,000 fine for WEC BoP comments

WEC WEC
Interlagos
Toyota issued suspended €10,000 fine for WEC BoP comments
McElrea set to make IndyCar debut in Toronto with Coyne

McElrea set to make IndyCar debut in Toronto with Coyne

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
McElrea set to make IndyCar debut in Toronto with Coyne
Ferrari laments "helplessness" in WEC battle with Toyota in Brazil

Ferrari laments "helplessness" in WEC battle with Toyota in Brazil

WEC WEC
Interlagos
Ferrari laments "helplessness" in WEC battle with Toyota in Brazil

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global