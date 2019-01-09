Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Tech 3 boss tips Zarco to emulate Dovizioso at KTM

shares
comments
Tech 3 boss tips Zarco to emulate Dovizioso at KTM
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Jan 9, 2019, 10:21 AM

Tech 3 boss Herve Poncharal reckons his former rider Johann Zarco can help KTM become a top team in MotoGP, much like Andrea Dovizioso led the development of Ducati.

Zarco is joining the factory KTM team for the 2019 season after two years on Tech 3-run satellite Yamahas.

Poncharal, who also had Dovizioso as a rider in 2012, likened Zarco to the Italian regarding his attitude and bike development skills.

In 2013, Dovizioso joined the struggling Ducati team and has since helped the factory to become one of the top outfits in MotoGP, and Poncharal thinks Zarco can do the same at KTM.

"There is a lot of common points between Zarco and Dovizioso," said Poncharal. "They don't behave like superstars, prima donnas, they are very close to their guys.

"They are good to make a group behind you, supporting you, to motivate them and I believe Johann can do that inside KTM, a bit like what Andrea did with Ducati.

"Johann lives MotoGP, 100 percent of his time, he is a very hard worker, he is a very good technician. He analyses very good what is going on the track, he can pass the technical information quite well to the team."

Poncharal says Ducati's resurgence in recent years has been thanks to Dovizioso and technical chief Gigi Dall'Igna.

He recalled: "Andrea has been working with us, he was not renewed with HRC [after 2011] and he was brave enough and very good to when we were negotiating, to tell me 'Herve, I want to be with you, I want to be riding a Yamaha I think it would suit my riding style'.

"And he did really well, and we got on really well. He made what he made and I think this is quite an achievement because if now Ducati is considered maybe the best bike on the grid, it is thanks to Gigi Dall'Igna but also to Dovizioso, honestly."

Poncharal feels KTM has "everything you need to win" with Zarco joining alongside Pol Espargaro, as well as Tech 3's highly-rated crew chief Guy Coulon, who is teaming up with Miguel Oliveira, joining the Austrian firm's stable as well.

"We had Pol for three years also, they have very different riding styles and at the moment what KTM needs is more data, more feedback," said Poncharal.

"Johann has a lot more experience than our two guys and together with Pol, because don't underestimate Pol, together they can help KTM to grow.

"Clearly, inside KTM there is everything you need to win. They have the budget, the engineers, the passion, they just need a bit more time and more people, riders, technicians, and I think Guy Coulon, also Nicolas Goyon [Hafizh Syahrin's crew chief] they have good expertise.

"Together with Mike Leitner all of them also are going to for sure speed up the process, development.

"I don't want to say anything, I don't know what we're going to do because the competition is very high, but there is no reason why we couldn't grow together with KTM and this is our target."

Next article
Pressure is on Marquez, not Lorenzo - Rainey

Previous article

Pressure is on Marquez, not Lorenzo - Rainey

Next article

Pedrosa set to miss KTM test duties for surgery

Pedrosa set to miss KTM test duties for surgery
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now , Johann Zarco
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Tech 3
Author David Gruz

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider 04:46
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider

Jan 2, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

Nov 17, 2018

Shop Our Store
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati names
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list
Formula 1

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.