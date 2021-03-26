MotoGP
MotoGP
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco: 2021 “my time” to win races in MotoGP

By:
Co-author:
Vincent Lalanne-Sicaud

Pramac rider Johann Zarco says 2021 is “my time to get victories and podiums” as he enters his fifth season in MotoGP, and believes “everything is ready” to do so.

Zarco: 2021 “my time” to win races in MotoGP

Zarco stepped up to the premier class in 2017 with Tech 3 Yamaha as reigning double Moto2 world champion, scoring six podiums across his first two years.

However, he has only claimed one podium since then following a miserable half-season with KTM in 2019 and mixed campaign with Avintia Ducati last year.

Zarco has been promoted from Avintia to Pramac and returns to being a factory rider, having signed directly to Ducati to ride its latest Desmosedici.

When asked about his experience in the premier class and his feelings starting 2021 compared to the previous season, Zarco believes everything is in place for him to be a consistent frontrunner in MotoGP.

“That’s why also it’s my time to get victories and podiums,” he said of his experience in MotoGP.

“Everything is ready. The bike is fast, the team knows perfectly the bike and me with my experience I should be able to control any situation and I hope now it will be the time.

“Comparing to one year ago, I’m faster, the bike is more competitive, and I know the bike. What I learned from last year I’m already using it from the first test.

“So, that’s why when I say everything is ready to take a good step better I really believe it.

“Physically also I prepared myself even better because I didn’t have any injuries and I could take the time to feel good. So, I hope all these good feelings will pay off.”

Read Also:

Zarco identified “race management” as an area where he feels he has taken a step forward in compared to last year, adding: "I think the fact that I've been more successful in testing will allow me to have better race management.

“I hope to have more race management. Last year, I wanted to give everything and hold on as much as possible.

“Now, we'll always be at maximum, but during races I want to have the possibility to control the situation a little bit more, it really helps to have a good energy at the end of the race."

comments

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Johann Zarco
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021
What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return? Prime

What Marquez will we get on his much-needed MotoGP return?

As Marc Marquez’s comeback draws nearer, the six-time MotoGP world champion will have the eyes of the motorsport world on him to see if his incredible speed returns instantly. How Marquez deals with this could be key to both what he and the wider grid faces in 2021

MotoGP
Mar 15, 2021
What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from MotoGP pre-season testing

MotoGP's short pre-season has concluded, but who looks in best shape ahead of the 2021 season and who is in trouble as racing looms? Lewis Duncan ponders what we've learned from MotoGP's pre-season testing

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2021
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021

