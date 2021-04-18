Tickets Subscribe
Previous / MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Portugal GP / Breaking news

MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro

By:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro believes stricter penalties should be imposed on riders who repeatedly set fast lap times under yellow flag conditions in MotoGP following qualifying controversy in Portugal.

MotoGP yellow flag penalty should be harsher – Espargaro

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia posted a record-smashing lap time to initially claim pole in Saturday’s Q2 session at the Algarve circuit.

However, his pole time was stripped from him after he was deemed to have set it while travelling through a yellow flag zone at the Craig Jones corner where KTM’s Miguel Oliveira had crashed.

Bagnaia was dropped from pole to 11th as a result and claims it was “impossible” to see the yellow flag to his right as he was leaning to the left at that point.

MotoGP tightened up its yellow flag rule last season, with any lap set by a rider who has passed a caution automatically having that time deleted.

Espargaro sympathised with Bagnaia, but feels the rule has to be enforced because “you can kill a marshal” if you crash while pushing through a yellow flag zone.

“You cannot go in the brain or the eyes of Pecco, so I will trust him if he says he couldn’t see it,” Espargaro said.

“But we have rules for safety. [On Friday] I crashed in Turn 11 I think and a lot of riders closed the throttle.

“Pecco was wide in that corners and went wide when I was in the gravel trying to pick up the bike with marshals.

“So, the rule is the rule and I think Dorna has to be even more strict.

“If there is yellow flags, it’s because somebody is on the ground. If they crash, you can kill a marshal.

“So, I feel sorry for them because I know he did an incredible lap and achieved the pole position. But it’s very dangerous.”

When asked if harsher punishments should be dished out for those who repeatedly push through yellow flag zones, he added: “100% sure because tell me what more Dorna can do?

“They have more yellow flags than ever, they have LED panels.

“[So do we] start using radios or put the yellow flag on the dash? It’s difficult to do more than this.

“So, yes, for me I think they have to be stronger.”

Bagnaia’s Ducati teammate Jack Miller has fallen foul of the yellow flag rule on a number of occasions since its introduction and has repeatedly been critical of its enforcement.

Following Saturday’s drama, Miller once again questioned the rule, saying: “I’ve been on the receiving end of that penalty a few times.

“It’s like there’s no point even arguing with them [Race Direction] because there’s no real logic to it, especially when it’s like that.

“It makes no sense because these tyres don’t work at all, you have a very narrow window of when they do work, let’s say, and if you’ve already pushed that lap – like Pecco, for example, he’s already far round on that lap – you’re not going to have the same chance again on that tyre.

“At Aragon last year, it cost me a Q2. I don’t agree with it.”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021

