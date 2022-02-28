Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / VR46 MotoGP team explains why Aramco deal collapsed Next / Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test
MotoGP News

Yamaha wants Morbidelli to get “revenge” in MotoGP 2022

Yamaha team boss Massimo Meregalli says he is expecting Franco Morbidelli to get “revenge” on his difficult 2021 this season as a factory MotoGP rider.

Yamaha wants Morbidelli to get “revenge” in MotoGP 2022
Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

The three-time race winner and 2020 championship runner-up endured a torrid campaign last year, in which he scored just one podium as he struggled for pace in the first half of the season on his two-year-old Yamaha in Petronas SRT colours.

He was forced out from June’s Dutch TT through to September’s San Marino Grand Prix as he recovered from surgery on a knee injury, by which time he’d been promoted to the factory Yamaha squad on a two-year deal to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales.

Scoring just seven points in the final five races as a factory Yamaha rider in 2021, Meregalli believes Morbidelli’s return was “too early” – but knows the Italian “matches very well” to the M1.

“What I’m expecting from Franco is a kind of revenge after last season, because he had too many things [go wrong],” Meregalli said.

“He started quite well, then he was injured, he decided to have surgery and then he moved to the factory team.

“Probably he wanted to jump back on the bike too early with the aim that the recovery would be shorter, but was probably still worse.

“He used the last races to get used to the new crew, the new factory bike.

“But I’m really curious to see Franco in a good shape, riding the bike as he was used to doing before he got injured.

“He's used to riding the bike, we know that he matches very well to our M1.”

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Yamaha

Morbidelli showed solid form during pre-season testing in February on the 2022 M1, ending the Indonesia test fifth overall.

However, he admits his riding style is still more “linked” to the 2019 bike he rode previously.

"I need to improve still the feeling with the bike,” Morbidelli said when asked by Motorsport.com what he still needs from the new Yamaha package.

“I just jumped on the bike in a good [physical] condition in Sepang, so we started our work with Patrick [Primmer, crew chief] in Sepang - and we started to build up a base and finally we got a good base here [in Indonesia].

“And we managed to get better and better during the three days here, and we managed to squeeze the performance and see something interesting.

“So, I still need some more feeling of the bike, some more knowledge of the bike.

“It behaves differently to the ‘19, I still feel I’m linked more to the ‘19 than the ‘22 bike. So, I need to blend a bit better with the '22.”

The 2022 MotoGP season begins this weekend in Qatar.

shares
comments

Related video

VR46 MotoGP team explains why Aramco deal collapsed
Previous article

VR46 MotoGP team explains why Aramco deal collapsed
Next article

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011
MotoGP

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

VR46 MotoGP team explains why Aramco deal collapsed
MotoGP

VR46 MotoGP team explains why Aramco deal collapsed

Franco Morbidelli More from
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Morbidelli: MotoGP riders cleaning dirty tracks is dangerous

Morbidelli: Yamaha didn’t owe me factory ride, but I deserve it
Video Inside
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Yamaha didn’t owe me factory ride, but I deserve it

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal Prime
MotoGP

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal

Yamaha Factory Racing More from
Yamaha Factory Racing
Yamaha ends factory Dakar Rally motorcycle programme
Dakar

Yamaha ends factory Dakar Rally motorcycle programme

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime
MotoGP

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Latest news

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez's vision recovery "harder" than in 2011

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir says re-signing with Suzuki MotoGP team now his "priority"  

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales Prime

How MotoGP’s underdog team hopes to “evolve” Vinales

Maverick Vinales’ 2022 season appears to be make or break for the trouble MotoGP star, as he embarks on a full-time campaign with Aprilia after his acrimonious Yamaha split last year. The team is convinced it has pulled off a blinder in signing the nine-time race winner and is doing everything it can to extract the maximum from Vinales.

MotoGP
19 h
Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test Prime

Why MotoGP 2022 will put Quartararo's complaints to the test

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo's MotoGP title defence has gotten off to a rocky start, as he has expressed dismay at a lack of progress made by Yamaha with the engine of its 2022 bike - so much so, he says his future beyond 2022 remains "open". Will this weekend's season-opening Qatar GP prove Quartararo's complaints have been valid, or simply about pressuring Yamaha during contract negotiations?

MotoGP
Feb 28, 2022
How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team Prime

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

Ducati came close to its first MotoGP world championship since the heady days of Casey Stoner in 2021. And it did so with a line-up born out of a risky philosophy change that has ultimately allowed Ducati mould a MotoGP super team that goes into the 2022 season as an expected favourite

MotoGP
Feb 22, 2022
Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

Why Honda's rivals have reason to fear its 2022 MotoGP bike

The radical change of concept that Honda has pursued for its 2022 MotoGP bike has been the main talking point in pre-season testing. Most of its rivals highlighted have the competitiveness of a bike that is still very young and all indications suggest that their concerns are fully justified...

MotoGP
Feb 15, 2022
Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war? Prime

Who won MotoGP’s 2022 phony war?

After just five days of official running across Sepang and the Mandalika International Street Circuit, preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season are now over. Here's what we learned from testing and who looks to have come out on top

MotoGP
Feb 14, 2022
Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset Prime

Why Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP hopes hinge on Quartararo's mindset

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Prime

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Prime

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 4, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.