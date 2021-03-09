MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
225 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
232 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
246 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season
MotoGP / Qatar March testing / Breaking news

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

By:

Franco Morbidelli admits Yamaha bringing updates for him to try on his Petronas SRT ‘A-spec’ MotoGP bike was “a great surprise” for him in the Qatar test.

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

Morbidelli was Yamaha's top rider in 2020, winning three races and finishing runner-up in the world championship despite riding what was essentially the 2019 M1.

Despite his efforts, Morbidelli was not given factory machinery for 2021 and remains on the 'A-spec' bike.

Initially worried that this would disadvantage him relative to his factory rivals despite the 'A-spec' M1 already being a strong package, Morbidelli was given new updates to try on his bike last weekend during the first Qatar test.

The updates came as a surprise to Morbidelli and he feels his package has taken a step forward compared to last year's.

"My feeling after this first test is very good," Morbidelli said on Sunday after finishing fourth overall.

"I have to thank Yamaha because they brought updates to my bike and that was really nice to see, was a great surprise for me.

"I have improvements on my package and this world is a world that at least to remain where you are you need to run forward.

"I think we already improved the package compared to last year's, and we were able at least in this test to remain in similar positions and in a similar level as last year, and this is positive."

Read Also:

On Sunday Maverick Vinales admitted he'd shunned Yamaha's 2021 chassis in favour of simply working on his own riding style on the 2020 bike to see if he could solve the M1's weaknesses himself.

Morbidelli's ability to extract the most from his bike last year was consistently highlighted as the key to his success.

The Italian says this is an ongoing process always as a rider, but admits he has "slowed down" in this regard during the Qatar test.

"Well, this test of course you're always trying to find a way to feel better in riding and maybe to find the spot where you have some margin, or maybe to find an area where you feel you can exploit the lap time a little bit more," he said.

"This is a thing a rider I think is consistently doing, trying to pick up the bike a bit better, trying to lean a little bit sooner.

"These are things that, or at least I do every time I go on the bike.

"I always try to understand what are the conditions and how the package is working, and I always try to understand how I can exploit the package I have.

"Last year I found a pretty good way of matching the riding style to the bike I'm riding.

"I didn't stop but I slowed down on trying to change the approach of the corners."

shares
comments

Related video

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Previous article

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar March testing
Drivers Franco Morbidelli
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
IndyCar

Power was turned down by Ganassi

16h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

2h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

1h
4
IndyCar

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

14h
5
Formula 1

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

19h
Latest news
Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
MotoGP

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

1h
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season
MotoGP

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

18h
Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1
MotoGP

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1

20h
Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now
MotoGP

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now

23h
Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"
MotoGP

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

Mar 7, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful" Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Pol Espargaro: Not knowing limit of Honda is "stressful"

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

More from
Franco Morbidelli
Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates
MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli/Rossi relationship won’t change as MotoGP teammates

Petronas SRT unveils 2021 MotoGP livery with Rossi and Morbidelli
MotoGP / Breaking news

Petronas SRT unveils 2021 MotoGP livery with Rossi and Morbidelli

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal Prime
MotoGP / Special feature

How Yamaha's MotoGP engine woes haunted it in Portugal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
18h
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021

Trending Today

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to stop using single-use plastic bottles in 2021

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Ex-F1 driver Klien to contest part campaign in DTM

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Lundgaard fastest on second morning of Bahrain F2 test

Latest news

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha updating Morbidelli's MotoGP bike "a great surprise"

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Analysis

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi: 2021 Yamaha MotoGP bike “very similar” to 2020 M1

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Zarco feels more involved in Ducati MotoGP development now

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.