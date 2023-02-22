Subscribe
Previous / Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023
MotoGP News

Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect

Yamaha has already met with Moto2 star Alonso Lopez about bringing the young Spaniard to MotoGP with the satellite team it hopes to recover for 2024.

Oriol Puigdemont
By:
Yamaha sets eyes on its next young MotoGP prospect
Listen to this article

As Motorsport.com has learned, the Spaniard met with Lin Jarvis, director of Yamaha, on the Saturday of the last race weekend of last season in Valencia.

In that meeting, Jarvis outlined his interest in incorporating him into its structure in the near future.

At first, it appeared the Japanese manufacturer was thinking of Lopez as a possible replacement for Franco Morbidelli at the factory squad, who completed his worst year in MotoGP in 2022 with just 42 points scored last season.

Despite the Valentino Rossi protege's poor performance, the company's top management decided to respect the contract signed with him, which expires at the end of 2023, and give him one more year to react.

In any case, the competition on the current MotoGP grid discourages the promotion of a Moto2 rider directly to an official team.

That reinforces Yamaha's intention to make room for Lopez once it has been able to close the deal that would allow it to regain the satellite team it has lost for 2023, with the departure of RNF to Aprilia.

The most logical option in this regard is an agreement between Yamaha and VR46, although Valentino Rossi's team is contracted to Ducati through to the end of 2024.

Lopez was one of the standout performers of the 2022 Moto2 season. Having raced in only four grands prix in 2021 and remaining without a bike for 2022, Lopez was offered a Speed Up ride by Luca Boscoscuro when it parted ways with Romano Fenati partway through the campaign.

Alonso Lopez, +Ego Speed Up

Alonso Lopez, +Ego Speed Up

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lopez scored a maiden podium at Silverstone before taking the first of two victories in 2022 at Misano, the second coming in Australia.

Despite being able to take part in only 14 races, Lopez finished eighth in the overall points table, only 9.5 points behind Celestino Vietti in seventh.

His breakthrough piqued the interest of Jarvis, who wasted no time: "We all know how this world works.

"My job is also to be aware of the alternatives offered by the market. And that applies to riders, engineers and so on. In the case of racers, I think I can make a good X-ray of the options available," Jarvis told Motorsport.com.

Yamaha has enjoyed much success with young signings in MotoGP, with the Japanese brand snaring Jorge Lorenzo to a deal two years before he would make his debut with the factory squad in 2008 and go on to win three world titles with the brand.

More recently, it enjoyed podium success with Fabio Quartararo in 2019 at Petronas SRT before he was ultimately promoted to the factory squad in 2021, when he won the championship.

shares
comments

Honda unveils traditional Repsol MotoGP livery for 2023
Oriol Puigdemont More from
Oriol Puigdemont
Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach

Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach

MotoGP

Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach Yamaha to change its MotoGP satellite team approach

Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed

Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed

MotoGP

Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed Ducati: Time to sign Marc Marquez in MotoGP has passed

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The key to Bagnaia's title win Why new MotoGP champion Bagnaia has a stronger character than it seems

Latest news

Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing

Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing

Formula 1

Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing Uncovered: The first tech tricks exposed at F1 2023 testing

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana NASCAR at Auto Club: Schedule, TV channel, entry list for 2023 Fontana

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

SUPC Supercars

Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan Driver attitude crucial for Gen3 – Ryan

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

Formula 1

Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks Netflix Drive to Survive S5 review: Still a must-watch despite drawbacks

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The signing that could fix Honda The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How Suzuki staff is finding new home How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How RNF Racing lost it all How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How Marquez plans to bounce back Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How KTM can reverse its fortunes How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How riders are preparing for sprints How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Marini - More than Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.