Yamaha picks experienced David Munoz to oversee Jorge Martin's adaptation

Yamaha has selected David Munoz, currently Alex Rins' crew chief, to work alongside Jorge Martin and oversee the Spaniard's transition to the Japanese manufacturer from next season.

With most of the MotoGP rider market now settled for 2027, several teams have turned their attention to finalising their technical structures, an area set for significant changes over the winter. One of the most notable moves will see Martin join Yamaha's factory squad, where he will partner Ai Ogura.

The Spaniard made his premier-class debut in 2021 aboard a Pramac Ducati and remained with the Italian outfit until claiming the 2024 MotoGP world title, before moving to Aprilia. After two seasons with the Noale-based manufacturer, Martin is set to join Yamaha, which targeted him as the replacement for Fabio Quartararo following the Frenchman's move to Honda.

Motorsport.com understands Yamaha has chosen Munoz to lead Martin's side of the garage and accelerate the championship leader's adaptation to the M1.

Munoz, who currently works with Rins, joined Yamaha's factory team in 2020 after being personally selected by Valentino Rossi. As the nine-time world champion prepared for the final chapter of his MotoGP career, he replaced long-time crew chief Silvano Galbusera with Munoz, who had previously been part of the VR46 setup in Moto2.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

Martin will also bring his trusted chief mechanic, David Galacho – better known in the paddock as "Malaguita" – having already taken him from Pramac to Aprilia. On the other side of the Yamaha garage, the most likely scenario is for Ogura to inherit Diego Gubellini, who has served as Quartararo's crew chief.

Several other technical reshuffles across the paddock are already confirmed, including Pedro Acosta's move to Ducati, where he will work with Cristian Gabarrini. Others, however, are still awaiting official confirmation.

One of those involves Nicolo Bulega, who is expected to join VR46 alongside Fermin Aldeguer. The Spaniard, who will retain factory Ducati rider status, is set to work with Massimo Branchini, currently Fabio Di Giannantonio's crew chief. Bulega, meanwhile, is expected to be paired with Matteo Flamigni, another former member of Rossi's long-time technical group who now works with Franco Morbidelli.

At Gresini, Joan Mir is set to reunite with Frankie Carchedi, the crew chief with whom he won the 2020 MotoGP world championship at Suzuki. While the Faenza-based team has yet to finalise its plans, the expectation is that David Holgado will work with Donatello Giovanotti, who currently oversees Alex Marquez's side of the garage.

Marquez, meanwhile, will move to the factory KTM team, although his crew chief has yet to be decided. The same uncertainty also surrounds Di Giannantonio's technical line-up for next season.