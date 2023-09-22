Yamaha has two more 2024 MotoGP engines in pipeline after lukewarm first test
Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli says two more 2024 engine specifications are in the pipeline for the team following a lukewarm test of the first version at Misano.
The YZR-M1 has regularly occupied the bottom part of the MotoGP speed traps in recent years, with its lack of grunt contributing to its slide down the order.
Having won the title in 2021 with Fabio Quartararo and finished runner-up in the standings in 2022 with the Frenchman having scored three victories, it has scored just two rostrums in 2023.
Last week's Misano test was seen as an important moment for Yamaha in both getting its 2024 season off on the right foot and also starting the process of convincing Quartararo to commit to the marque beyond next season.
But after testing the first version of the 2024 engine – which has been developed with the help of famed Formula 1 engineer Luca Marmorini – Quartararo was less than impressed, telling the media that he "expected much more".
This was at odds with Meregalli's comments to motogp.com after the test as he said the engine performance matched its expectations.
This clash of views was touched on by Quartararo again on Thursday at the Indian Grand Prix in an interview with DAZN, who doubled down and said the test was "a disappointment".
Speaking on the world feed on Friday during FP2 in India, Meregalli says the reason for the differing opinions was a "lack of communication" from Yamaha in conveying its expectations for the test.
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
He also revealed two more 2024 engine specs are in the works, which will be introduced at the Valencia test in November and during the pre-season in Malaysia next February.
"The reason for this different point of view is a matter of communication," Meregalli began.
"This was our mistake because we didn't inform him of the expectation.
"What we gained from the test is what we expected. The engine was a quite new engine with a different character.
"I was satisfied because we didn't have any issues and basically we confirmed what the expectations were, knowing also they were already working on two more specs.
"One will be ready in Valencia and the other one in Malaysia. For sure he had different expectations but also because of our lack of communication."
Yamaha had its first session on Friday in India interrupted by a gearbox issue, which struck Quartararo twice and left him able to complete just 10 laps of the new track.
As a precaution, Franco Morbidelli's session was ended early while Yamaha looked into the issue.
Meregalli confirmed to motogp.com that the problem has been resolved.
Latest news
