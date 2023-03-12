Yamaha facing difficulties in homologating 2023 MotoGP aero fairing
Yamaha is having trouble homologating the fairing of its 2023 MotoGP bike, which is slightly wider than the current regulations permit at the Portugal pre-season test.
According to the rules, manufacturers must homologate a fairing before the start of the season, and they must do so before going out on track on Friday of the first grand prix of the year.
And for the rest of the season, they are entitled to one upgrade which, once homologated, they can exchange with the first one for the rest of the season.
Yamaha has asked FIM technical officials for the device used to measure the maximum size of the fairings in order to be homologated, as it is currently too wide under the current rules.
The width of that fairing, which includes the front wings, is determined by a metal device on which the bike must be placed, without being able to touch the walls of the fairing in the slightest, as can be seen in the below image.
Gadget to homologate MotoGP fairings
Photo by: German Garcia
In 2019, Suzuki arrived at the first grand prix of the season with a fairing that didn't meet the required measurements, so all the aerodynamic work was exposed.
It finally had to trim the fairing the old-fashioned way, with a saw and a file, to get it to the allowed size.
"Right now, our two biggest concerns are the time attack and choosing the fairing," Yamaha sporting director Massimo Meregalli admitted to Motorsport.com on Friday.
"We have two fairings and we have to choose which one to go with," he added, although it has now emerged that they must also adjust the original design as it has become too wide.
This setback with its fairing is only compounding what has so far been a difficult pre-season for Yamaha and its 2023 bike.
Fabio Quartararo went as far as to admit Yamaha "will not be ready" for the opening round of the season due to the problems he has been facing on the bike in the Portugal test - with the 2021 world champion highlighting the bike's inability to gain time on fresh rubber as being the key concern.
Espargaro: Aprilia's F1-style aero concept creating "huge" downforce
Concussed Di Giannantonio slams ‘wall-like’ Portugal MotoGP gravel traps
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day Quartararo hails “massive step” with 2023 Yamaha on final MotoGP test day
Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023
Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023 Quartararo: Yamaha "will not be ready for first race" of 2023
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future
Latest news
Losing shot at win two straight weeks "a bummer" says Larson
Losing shot at win two straight weeks "a bummer" says Larson Losing shot at win two straight weeks "a bummer" says Larson
2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results
2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results 2023 NASCAR Cup at Phoenix race results
Harvick on Phoenix loss: "That one is not fun to swallow"
Harvick on Phoenix loss: "That one is not fun to swallow" Harvick on Phoenix loss: "That one is not fun to swallow"
Byron beats Larson - again - for Phoenix Cup win
Byron beats Larson - again - for Phoenix Cup win Byron beats Larson - again - for Phoenix Cup win
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini: Why he's more than just Valentino Rossi's brother
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.