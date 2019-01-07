Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha must match Ducati's effort, says Rossi

shares
comments
Yamaha must match Ducati's effort, says Rossi
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jan 7, 2019, 1:46 PM

Valentino Rossi says Yamaha must match the level of effort Ducati and Honda are making if it wants to win again in MotoGP, with staff levels "closer to Formula 1".

After a disappointing 2017 season, Yamaha endured an even worse 2018 campaign in which it broke its record for its longest-ever premier class win drought, which was finally broken by Maverick Vinales in Australia.

That was the only race won by a Yamaha rider this year, with the other 17 being shared by Honda and Ducati.

Although Rossi and Vinales finished the year third and fourth overall respectively, the works Yamaha team dropped out of the top two in the teams' standings for the first time since 2007, accruing its lowest points tally since the same year.

Rossi believes part of the reason Yamaha has fallen behind in the last two seasons is that the Iwata firm is not investing the same amount of resources in terms of personnel on the ground at races.

"In recent times, especially in the last year-and-a-half, the technical situation in MotoGP has changed a lot," said the Italian.

"Ducati was the first to make a step with the quantity of people and of engineers that work. It's a bit closer to Formula 1, while remaining very far away. Honda followed and I have spoken about this.

"Now to win in MotoGP, you need to make an effort of this type. We need to see if this happens with Yamaha."

Rossi and teammate Vinales struck very different tones during last year's final test at Jerez, with the latter declaring his speed proves that Yamaha is now strong enough to fight for the title again.

That followed on from Rossi saying he felt the latest iteration of the M1 Yamaha brought to Jerez was "not the improvement we need" and that the bike's drawbacks were "more or less the same" as its predecessor.

Despite suggestions that Yamaha may have to split development in order to produce a package to suit both Rossi's and Vinales' tastes, Rossi insists he's happy for whatever Vinales asks for to form the basis of development.

"If they bring new things for Vinales, I would be happy, because I would get to try them too," said Rossi. "The things that we both say are very similar and we find ourselves in agreement almost always regarding the development on the bike.

"If Yamaha wants to bring everything he asks for, for me it’s very good, because at least they are bringing something. Because 90 percent of the time we say the same things."

Additional reporting by Carlos Guil and Oriol Puigdemont

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Aprilia has "no excuse" not to improve in 2019

Previous article

Aprilia has "no excuse" not to improve in 2019

Next article

Pressure is on Marquez, not Lorenzo - Rainey

Pressure is on Marquez, not Lorenzo - Rainey
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing , Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

9h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Latest videos
Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider 04:46
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo first interview as Repsol Honda Team rider

Jan 2, 2019
MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:52
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

Nov 17, 2018

Shop Our Store
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi

Shop Now
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now

News in depth
Ducati names
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?
MotoGP

Why are there no American riders left in MotoGP?

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list
Formula 1

Five great motorsport destinations to tick off your bucket list

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.