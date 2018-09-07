Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha confirms Folger for 2019 testing duties

shares
comments
Yamaha confirms Folger for 2019 testing duties
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 7, 2018, 1:53 PM

Yamaha MotoGP team director Massimo Meregalli has confirmed that Jonas Folger will join the team as a test rider for the 2019 season.

Folger, a Tech 3 Yamaha rider in 2017, had his rookie season cut short when he was diagnosed with Gilbert's syndrome, and he also decided to sit out 2018 on the eve of the new campaign.

The German rider first appeared back on track in June during a Kalex Moto2 test, where he tested the new Triumph engine the intermediate category will introduce next year.

Folger then emerged as a target for MotoGP teams, mainly Yamaha and KTM, to take on a test rider role for next year.

The 25-year-old attended Yamaha's private test at Aragon last week, which proved to be a precursor to confirmation that Folger will join the team as a test rider in 2019.

"Basically, even if we didn't make any announcement, the choice has been already made some time ago with him," Meregalli told MotoGP.com during Friday practice at Misano.

"We have asked him to join the [Aragon] test because he needs to learn and listen and what the rider comments were about the bike."

With Bradley Smith having joined Aprilia as a test rider, the last question mark regarding test rider roles is whether the retiring Dani Pedrosa joins Mika Kallio in KTM's test team for 2019.

Next MotoGP article
Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso heads Ducati 1-2 in FP2

Previous article

Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso heads Ducati 1-2 in FP2

Next article

Tech 3 boss frustrated by Syahrin's "unbelievable" behaviour

Tech 3 boss frustrated by Syahrin's "unbelievable" behaviour
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Jonas Folger
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author David Gruz
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.