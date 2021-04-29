Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP News

Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team

By:

Nadia Padovani the wife of the late Fausto Gresini, has taken over ownership of the Gresini Racing MotoGP squad with immediate effect, becoming team principal also.

Fausto Gresini's wife takes over MotoGP team

Double 125cc world champion and veteran team boss Gresini died in February after a two-month battle with COVID-19.

The team – which operates in Moto3, Moto2 and in MotoGP currently as Aprilia’s factory entrant – vowed to continue racing despite Gresini’s tragic passing.

As the squad gets set to return to independent status in 2022, Padovani will take over the roles previously occupied by her late husband – while their sons Lorenzo and Luca will take on roles within the team.

“I would like to think that Fausto’s two families – ours and the racing one – have joined their efforts to bring forward everything he was planning, and especially the MotoGP,” Padovani said.

“To have an independent team in the premier class is surely something very demanding, with a team to be built from scratch, but I know everyone in the company is giving their 110% to make his dream come true.

“Personally, I see it as a real mission, a challenge we will face – also and above all – thanks to the strength of Fausto, who is following us from above.

“We’re currently speaking with several manufacturers and in a matter of few weeks we will reveal the details of our MotoGP project.”

Fausto Gresini tribute on the Bike of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Fausto Gresini tribute on the Bike of Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Having run Aprilia’s factory effort since 2015, Gresini and the Italian manufacturer will sever ties at the end of this season as Aprilia enters as a factory team in its own right from 2022.

Motorsport.com understands Ducati has held discussions with Gresini Racing for some time about a satellite partnership.

Ducati is keen to retain its six motorcycles next year, with an opportunity opening up for Gresini as Avintia will leave the world championship at the end of the season.

In a unique tribute to the late Fausto Gresini, the MotoGP paddock in Portugal and the Formula 1 paddock at Imola joined together for a moment of silence to remember the team boss last week.

The MotoGP paddock held a separate moment of silence during the Qatar Grand Prix for Gresini also. 

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

