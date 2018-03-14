Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
MotoGP Qatar GPMotoGPQatar GPMore events

Motorsport.com's Prime content

MotoGP Analysis

Why Yamaha still can't reverse its sudden MotoGP slump

0 shares
Why Yamaha still can't reverse its sudden MotoGP slump
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
14/03/2018 12:36

Yamaha tumbled out of title contention during 2017 despite starting out dominant. It begins the new season with two troubled riders and strong hints that it doesn't know how to solve its problems.

After a chastening 2017 MotoGP season, the stakes couldn't have been much higher for Yamaha in winter testing, with just nine days of on-track running for the team to ensure the '18 version of its M1 didn't share the same characteristics as its ill-fated predecessor.

Despite an encouraging start at Sepang at the end of January, by the time Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales wrapped up three days of testing at the all-new Buriram circuit in Thailand in February it looked for all the world as if the two works Yamaha riders were suffering from the exact same issues that blighted their campaign in 2017.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi , Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Why Alonso's first title winner should be an all-time great News Prime
Formula 1

Why Alonso's first title winner should be an all-time great

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call News Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari's greatest losses led to its most crucial call

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah News Prime
Formula 1

McLaren F1 stars' final Honda hurrah

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge News Prime
Formula 1

How Mercedes exposes the scale of Renault's challenge

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'? News Prime
Formula 1

Was F1 surviving on 'a wing and a prayer'?

To the MotoGP main page
MotoGP Qatar GPMotoGPQatar GPMore events