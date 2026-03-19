Why Marc Marquez thinks he is no longer a “specialist” at new MotoGP tracks

Marc Marquez says he is no longer a “specialist” when it comes to new MotoGP tracks, insisting the entire field will be up to speed at Goiania by the time qualifying begins on Saturday.

Marquez’s ability to find the limit early, combined with his strength in low-grip conditions, had made him a formidable force whenever a new track was introduced on the calendar.

Early in his career, the Spaniard won the first-ever MotoGP races at Austin, Termas de Rio Hondo and Buriram, while he also triumphed on Balaton Park’s debut on the calendar last year.

However, the factory Ducati rider believes that inherent advantage has diminished over time, citing a lack of premier class wins at newer venues like Portimao and Mandalika.

“Well, I used to be a specialist. On the new tracks we’ve been to, like Portimao and Indonesia, I haven’t really been a specialist there. So we’ll see how we adapt,” he told Spanish broadcaster DAZN.

“Goiania is a short circuit, which means we’ll be doing a lot of laps. And by Saturday, the circuit won’t really be new anymore; long tracks are much tougher and you can improvise a bit more.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / LAT Images / via Getty Images

“On the short ones, you have to get into position and look after every detail, because you’re doing so many laps on the same corner.”

Marquez believes the early success he enjoyed at new venues was largely down to riding with his instinct, whereas experience has brought a more measured approach.

“But it's true that when I was 20, 25, I was adapting super quick. Now, I believe that I can adapt quick.

“But it's true that normally a young rider can adapt quicker to the new situation than an experienced rider. Because you have that point of just go by instinct. But we will try to follow our instinct and to be fast from the beginning.”

Marquez’s record at new venues

Circuit Year Result Austin 2013 Winner Termas de Rio Hondo 2014 Winner Red Bull Ring 2016 Fifth Buriram 2018 Won Portimao 2020 Did not take part Mandalika 2022 DNS Balaton Park 2025 Won

Autodromo Internacional Ayrton Senna measures just 3.83km in length, making it the second shortest track on the calendar after Sachsenring.

To compensate for the lack of testing at the circuit, MotoGP has extended both practice sessions on Friday to offer more track time to riders.

Marquez believes these factors will ensure the Goiania circuit doesn’t feel “new” by the time the business part of the weekend begins.

“Of course, [adapting to new tracks] has been one of my strong points of my career. The fact that it's a shorter circuit and longer practice, in FP1 and practice on Friday, everybody will know the circuit very well. The fact that it's a short circuit, we will do many laps. So I think this will not be a factor.”

The clockwise Goiania layout features five left-hand corners and nine right-hand turns, something Marquez admits does not suit him.

“I would like to have more left corners, obviously. The layout looks nice. It's true that it's not the best layout for my riding style, but let's see if we can find a good speed and good lines and try to be there with the fastest riders.”

How new tyres could impact Ducati

Ducati’s 88-race streak of podium finishes came to an end at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, as Marco Bezzecchi scored a dominant victory for rival Italian marque Aprilia.

For Brazil, Michelin is bringing three types of asymmetric rear tyres, two of which feature a reinforced casing identical to that used at the Austrian GP. The third remaining compound, the hard tyre, is the same specification that Márquez believes hindered Ducati at Buriram.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Qian Jun / MB Media via Getty Images

"We’ll try to score points and keep improving,” he said. “It’s true that here they’re bringing back the tyres from Thailand, the ones from Austria, which don’t usually work very well for us.

“But we’ll have to figure out how to adapt. It’s not just a question of the bike, but also of riding; Bezzecchi and [Pedro] Acosta are at a very high level.”

Asked whether the pecking order seen in Thailand was genuine or skewed by factors such as tyre compounds, Marquez said he and Ducati have a lot of work to do to march their rivals.

“Bezzecchi and Acosta’s level is real, because in the last six races of last year, they were almost always on the podium,” he said.

“Their level is real; it’s not a case of ‘they’ll get there eventually and be caught up with’—they’re two brilliant riders who are in perfect sync with their bikes, and we have to work to get as close as possible and try to beat them.”