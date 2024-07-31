What next for MotoGP stalwart Jack Miller?

Jack Miller is at a crossroads in his career as MotoGP returns from the summer break this week. The Australian heads to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone without knowing where - and if - he will be racing next year.

Until a few months ago, Miller was quietly certain of continuing his relationship with KTM, revealing at Assen that he had been verbally assured of a place at the Austrian marque next season. This would have involved him moving to the current GasGas-branded Tech3 squad just as it transforms into a secondary factory team in 2025.

However, as he claimed, KTM eventually went back on its promise of extending the contract, dropping him - as well as Augusto Fernandez - in favour of an all-new line-up at Tech3 comprising Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini. With limited options elsewhere on the grid, it now looks increasingly likely that Miller's career in the premier class could end after 10 years.

In many ways, it would be sad if the outspoken Australian does end up departing the MotoGP paddock just before he turns 30 in January next year. Never one to mince his words, Miller can always be relied on to pour his heart out when talking about other riders, stewards or MotoGP in general.

In a series that is becoming increasingly sedate due to the PR machines employed by manufacturers, Miller's presence provides a breath of fresh air in MotoGP and keeps things real. It's also one of the reasons why he has such a strong fan following in MotoGP, both in his homeland and in other parts of the world.

On the other hand, there is no denying that Miller has grossly underperformed at the factory KTM this season, even after taking into account the issues he has had with chatter on the RC16. In the nine rounds held so far, Miller has scored just 35 points and broken inside the top 10 just once on a Sunday. That puts him 16th in the championship, only one place ahead of 2022 Moto2 champion Fernandez on the GasGas-branded RC16.

Contrast that to stablemates Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder, who both have more than 100 points on their respective tallies, it's easy to see why KTM wanted to drop the weak links in its line-up.

Fifth in Portugal remains comfortably Miller's best result of the year, having been overshadowed by team-mate Binder and Tech3's Acosta Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Munderfing-based marque, of course, is going through an overhaul of its operations in MotoGP, with the move to turn Tech3 into an extension of the factory team a part of its grand plans. Having two new riders from the factory Ducati and Aprilia teams could be a massive boost for KTM, especially at a time when the development of its own bike has stalled.

Vinales is a proven quantity in MotoGP while Bastianini has a lot of unrealised potential if his junior racing results and his 2022 campaign with Gresini are anything to go by. Together, they bring fresh blood into KTM just as it embarks on a major change in its operations. Miller, on the other hand, is well...Miller. Extremely fast on his day but frustratingly off-colour otherwise, his career so far has been blighted by inconsistency.

He definitely went through some high points in his career in the premier class, results that showed just how people sometimes underestimate his talent. His maiden victory aboard a Marc VDS-entered Honda in 2016 is often mentioned to show what he is capable of achieving, but his wet-weather masterclass at Le Mans in 2021 and his absolute domination of Motegi in 2022 also shouldn't be overlooked in any conversation about his MotoGP future.

There is no denying that he would be a great asset for a satellite team and the factory it is associated with. With his immense experience from Honda, Ducati and KTM days, Miller can provide invaluable insights

But equally, his critics would point out that he has been racing factory equipment for a while now and yet he has only four victories on his tally. In fact, Miller hasn't stood on the podium since his fourth race with KTM at Jerez more than 12 months ago. It's probably why some people think he has already overstayed his welcome in MotoGP and should be making way for the newer generation of riders on the grid.

To be fair to Miller, he wasn't exactly shabby during his time at the factory Ducati team in 2021-22 prior to joining KTM. On what would turn out to be one of the most coveted bikes on the grid, he did more than enough to complement Francesco Bagnaia on the other side of the garage and help Ducati secure back-to-back teams' and manufacturers' titles. But again, his individual performances left a lot to be desired, which is probably why his future is under threat now.

Does Miller deserve a place in MotoGP? Well, there is no denying that he would be a great asset for a satellite team and the factory it is associated with. With his immense experience from Honda, Ducati and KTM days, Miller can provide invaluable insights as the current era of MotoGP nears conclusion and new rules come into force in 2027.

But sadly, there is nothing to suggest that he still has more pace to unlock in himself and that he would be a faster rider in two years than he is now. There is also no solution to the consistency issue that has been the Achilles heel of his stint in the premier class.

Inconsistency has been a regular and undesired aspect of Miller's MotoGP career Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

So, what should Miller do next? Other than a move to Pramac on Yamaha machinery, there aren’t really any available seats on the 2025 MotoGP grid. Pramac will receive identical bikes to the factory Yamaha team next year and, with the M1 going through a major overhaul, it could be an ideal destination for Miller as he enters his 30s. But he isn’t on the radar of Pramac. It seems set to recruit Miguel Oliveira from Trackhouse, so even that door appears to be shut for him.

One possibility for Miller is to become a test rider, but it's something that he has simply not shown any interest in. While he wants to play an active role in the development of a bike, which was also one of his motivations to join forces with KTM in the first place, any testing duties for him must come alongside a full season of racing.

While the priority for Miller is to still race in MotoGP next year, it would be prudent of him to accept the reality and look elsewhere. He has offers from at least two factory teams, including Ducati, to join the World Superbike Championship next year, which shows he is still in demand in the racing circles.

While it's only natural for grand prix riders to look down on the production-based category, it offers an extremely competitive field and the bikes are only a few seconds slower than those raced in MotoGP. If Miller wants to continue his career in racing, WSBK offers a viable option that he shouldn't refuse.

Of course, the salary on offer will be a lot lower than what he currently receives at KTM in MotoGP. But Miller is the first to admit that money is not a factor in any decision-making, having already earned and saved enough during his decade in the premier class.

But before that, he needs to decide how he wants the next phase of his life to be like. Having become a father last year, family responsibilities will be a major consideration in charting his next move.

The WSBK calendar is less punishing on the riders, and features fewer stops than MotoGP - particularly outside of Europe. That would already offer a better work/life balance than his current role. And if spending more time with his family in Australia is indeed desired, retiring from active competition could also be an option.

Miller has been linked with a move to WSBK, as his options to remain on the MotoGP grid dwindle following Tech3 snub Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As for what will happen to KTM when Miller leaves? Well, the Austrian marque has bigger things to worry about with it now being widely accepted that the RC16 has been outdeveloped by its rivals since the beginning of the year. Even 20-year-old Acosta visited its headquarters in the summer break to give its bosses an additional push to get its grand prix programme back on track.

On the rider front, KTM would have done just fine if it had played safe and put Miller alongside Vinales at Tech3 next year. With a better understanding of the bike and a stronger package, chances are Miller would have been a regular top 10 runner, with an occasional visit to the podium depending upon how strong the competition is.

While the priority for Miller is to still race in MotoGP next year, it would be prudent of him to accept the reality and look elsewhere

The decision to hire an all-new line-up is risky, but combined with the ever-reliable Binder and rising star Acosta, KTM will easily have one of the best line-ups of any factory next year. Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro are also doing an incredible job as test riders, minimising the loss of Miller and his prowess in developing a bike.

So unless Vinales or Bastianini struggle to acquaint themselves with the handling characteristics of the RC16, it's unlikely KTM will miss Miller much next season.