What is Marc Marquez's next move in the Ducati MotoGP saga?

Early Thursday morning, it emerged that Ducati had finally decided to choose Jorge Martin to join Francesco Bagnaia in the official Borgo Panigale team from next season.

As the hours went by, Marquez's discourse hardened. At first, the multi-champion was asked about the news in question, and he was disoriented: "This is not the information I have," he replied in one of the many interviews he gave in the morning, followed by many others in the afternoon.

Logically, and because of the contractual commitments with the Italian manufacturer, the most convenient operation would be for the #93 to join Pramac, which is deciding on whether or not to renew its contract with Ducati for the next two years to field factory machinery.

But this is a move Marquez has shut the door on, saying on Thursday "Pramac is not an option for me".

"I'm not going to change from one satellite team to another," he noted. "Last year I switched from Honda to Gresini, and I'm feeling very good here. It was a very delicate situation in my sporting career but now I'm competitive and I'm having fun."

As such, Marquez has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Ducati altogether, with an offer from the Pierer Mobility Group (KTM/GasGas) on the table.

"I don't want to have to adapt to a bike again, but I don't rule it out," he said.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"I'm lucky that in those three scenarios, I would feel comfortable, although I have my priorities."

Having lost the possibility of wearing factory Ducati red, the next item on his list of priorities is to remain at Gresini but with a works bike, the same one that Martin and Bagnaia will be riding.

To have this option, Pramac would have to not execute the renewal option with Ducati on the table, to presumably sign with Yamaha, or give up one of those two official prototypes, stay with only one, and 'cede' the other to Gresini.

"I have already told the people who need to know about this how I would feel comfortable," said Marquez.