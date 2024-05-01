Aprilia discovers real issue at root of Vinales' Jerez MotoGP struggles
Maverick Vinales says he and Aprilia have uncovered the real issue behind their lacklustre showing in the Spanish Grand Prix last weekend.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bikes of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Lorenza D'Adderio
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Sainz: Ferrari with fewer "scares" key to 2024 F1 progress
Vettel to drive Senna's 1993 McLaren in F1 Imola tribute
The dilemma faced by players in F1's "uncomfortably early" driver carousel
Archive: Why Prost and Senna's bitter feud healed
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments