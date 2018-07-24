Sign in
MotoGP / Breaking news

Wayne Gardner movie trailer released

Andrew van Leeuwen
By: Andrew van Leeuwen
Jul 24, 2018, 2:12 AM

The trailer for the upcoming Wayne Gardner documentary has been officially released.

Wayne Gardner movie poster
Wayne Gardner
Wayne Gardner

The film captures the life and career of the Aussie, who went from owning a $5 motorbike in Wollongong, Australia, to winning the 1987 500cc World Championship with wife Donna Forbes by his side.

'WAYNE' is set to premier at the Melbourne International Film Festival on August 3, and then hit cinemas nationally in Australia on September 6.

“Wayne Gardner’s wild ride to the top of motorcycling's premier class is an adventure for the big screen,"said Transmission Films Joint Managing Directors Andrew Mackie and Richard Payten.

"[Produces] Matthew Metcalfe and Fraser Brown knew this captivating story would excite audiences, and director Jeremy Sims has perfectly captured the incredible experiences of Wayne and Donna, taking viewers behind the scenes on this adrenalin-fuelled journey."

 

