Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Previous
MotoGP / Special feature

Watch Hamilton’s onboard lap riding Rossi’s Yamaha MotoGP bike

By:
Dec 19, 2019, 8:02 PM

Watch Lewis Hamilton ride Valentino Rossi’s 2019 Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1 on a hot lap of the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

In advance of his day with Rossi, Hamilton had been advised of the bike and circuit lines by Franco Morbidelli. Hamilton had met Morbidelli earlier this season when the Mercedes driver attended the MotoGP season opener at Qatar as a guest of the Petronas-backed, Yamaha-running SRT team. 

Hamilton has further experience of riding racing bikes, having spent a day at Jerez on a Yamaha R1 M Superbike last year with help from factory World Superbike riders Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes.

But this was his first taste of a genuine, factory MotoGP machine, so watch him get his knee down!

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Series

Motorsport Network

