MotoGP Valencia GP
News

VR46 announces Marini's departure, paving way for Honda MotoGP switch

The VR46 Racing team has announced it will part ways with Luca Marini at the end of the 2023 MotoGP season, paving the way for his switch to Honda.

Lewis Duncan
Author Lewis Duncan
Updated
Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Marini stepped up to the premier class in 2021 with the VR46-backed side of the Avintia squad, ahead of Valentino Rossi’s team’s takeover of the latter’s grid slots for 2022.

Over the last two years with VR46, Marini has scored two grand prix podiums – both of which in 2023, with the first coming in America when he was second, before he was third last week in Qatar.

The half-brother of Valentino Rossi was signed to VR46 for the 2024 season, but became a firm favourite for the vacant factory Honda seat alongside Joan Mir during the Malaysian GP weekend.

On Saturday at the Valencia Grand Prix, VR46 announced that it will part ways with Marini.

In a post on its social media platforms, VR46 wished Marini good luck on his next steps – with a Honda announcement expected imminently.

A brief statement from VR46 read: "Mooney VR46 Racing Team and Luca Marini announce, after six seasons of shared goals, that they will not continue together in the 2024 season.

"The time has come for both parties to pursue ambitious goals and results following different paths. All the management, the Team and the people involved in the project wish Luca the best for his future."

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

Marini's place at VR46 is now between two riders, according to team director Uccio Salucci, who told the MotoGP world feed on Friday at Valencia that Fabio Di Giannantonio and an unnamed Moto2 rider – thought to be Tony Arbolino – are in the frame.

Di Giannantonio – who is being replaced at Gresini by Marc Marquez next year - teased on Friday following his maiden victory in Qatar last week that he had more options to remain on the grid in 2024.

Salucci also ruled out a prior VR46 target Fermin Aldeguer, who is currently on a run of three Moto2 victories at just 18 years old.

Arbolino had been linked to a Gresini ride earlier this season before signing a new deal with Marc VDS.

It is thought a main block to Aldeguer stepping up is a big buyout clause in his Speed Up Moto2 contract.

Rossi is here in Valencia to make the final decision on who will partner Marco Bezzecchi next year.

Lewis Duncan
