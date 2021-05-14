Tickets Subscribe
French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice
MotoGP / French GP News

Vinales outlines key area of improvement for Yamaha in MotoGP

By:

Maverick Vinales admits his and Yamaha’s “way of working” on MotoGP race weekends needs to improve as he feels things could be done “faster” than they are currently.

Vinales outlines key area of improvement for Yamaha in MotoGP

The Qatar Grand Prix winner struggled to seventh in the Spanish GP last time out having been hindered by a lack of strength under braking despite feeling generally happy with the Yamaha.

Topping the post-race test at Jerez, Vinales says his team was able to make a step forward from the race but with a set-up that was “not difficult to find”.

As a result, Vinales feels the biggest issue Yamaha has to overcome now is how quickly it can evaluate new set-up ideas to ensure he is more prepared for races.

“Yeah, for sure I felt really good,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com ahead of the French Grand Prix if he was able to make any gains at the Jerez test.

“I felt on point, which is the most important thing.

“We rode really fast, because the conditions – especially in the afternoon – were not perfect, were difficult, a lot of wind.

“But we were able to ride very fast with race set-up, so actually we ended the test with a good confidence, which is always very important and positive.

“We found many things, especially on the set-up which we needed to find on the weekend.

“So, it’s our way of working, we need to be a little bit faster to find a set-up and to have the opportunity to be faster on the race weekend because we found something not difficult to find, but we didn’t try it in the weekend.

“So, it’s something we need to work on.”

Read Also:

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Teammate Fabio Quartararo endured a tough run to 13th in the Jerez race after an arm-pump issue struck him while he was leading comfortably.

Quartararo has since undergone surgery to correct the issue and does not anticipate his recent operation to cause him any problems during his home grand prix at Le Mans.

“Yeah, it was pretty frustrating during the race because you have the pace to do it but you just don’t have enough power every single lap, you have more difficulties to brake until the moment where you have no more power and there were still more than 10 laps remaining,” he said.

“So, the first moment was losing the opportunity to win, but then it was just trying to finish the race in the points.

“So, it was the moment to have a second surgery in the arm and I’m feeling great.

“The scar is stretching a little bit. I can’t wait to ride and I’m feeling great. I think there will be no issues while riding.”

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice

Previous article

French MotoGP: Miller dominates damp opening practice
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event French GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

