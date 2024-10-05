Vinales "looked like a traffic cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

Maverick Vinales said he "looked like a traffic cone" after making a disappointing start to the MotoGP Japanese GP sprint race on Saturday.

Hopes were high for Aprilia after Vinales qualified third on the grid, but these were dashed when he lost several places at the first corner of the sprint, after which he trailed home in ninth position.

“I started well but the front ride height device did not disengage in the first braking zone,” Vinales explained, referencing the anti-wheelie system that is only supposed to remain in operation for the start itself.

“When I opened the gas, there was a wheelie and I lost a lot of positions. I looked like a [traffic] cone on the first lap.

“After that, to be honest, I didn’t have the rhythm to be with the front guys.”

However, an Aprilia spokesman has explained that the system did not fail, but rather it was a case of Vinales not braking hard enough.

The spokesman explained that firm brake pressure is needed in the first corner to bring the bike back to its standard height and activate the full range of rider aid systems.

Poor starts and disappointing races after qualifying well have been a regular feature of Vinales’ career in recent years.

Aprilia's misery was compounded by Aleix Espargaro crashing out of the sprint with three laps to go, having qualified down in 15th.

Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Lorenzo Savadori - substituting for the the injured Miguel Oliveira - finished 11th and 17th respectively, meaning Vinales was the only points scorer in the sprint for the Italian marque.

Vinales, who won the Grand Prix of the Americas early in the 2024 season, will switch from Aprilia to KTM after this season.

On Thursday the rider claimed that there was no issue with his performance and that Aprilia’s struggles since the Texas success were technical in nature.

Aprilia, meanwhile, will lose its technical director Romano Albesiano at the end of the season. Albesiano will head to Honda after 11 years at Noale, where former KTM tech boss Fabiano Sterlacchini will take his place.