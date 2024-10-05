All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
MotoGP Japanese GP

Vinales "looked like a traffic cone" after Motegi sprint start woes

The Spaniard’s poor Motegi sprint getaway was put down to an issue with the front ride height device

Richard Asher
Upd:
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing
Fans
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team
Fans
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Yamaha Factory Racing bike detail
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
The bike of Johann Zarco, LCR Honda after his crash
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati team, Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3, Hervé Poncharal, Team Manager Tech3
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda helmet
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Remy Gardner, Yamaha Factory Racing
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Lorenzo Savadori, Trackhouse Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Takaaki Nakagami, LCR Honda
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Augusto Fernandez, Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
106

Maverick Vinales said he "looked like a traffic cone" after making a disappointing start to the MotoGP Japanese GP sprint race on Saturday.

Hopes were high for Aprilia after Vinales qualified third on the grid, but these were dashed when he lost several places at the first corner of the sprint, after which he trailed home in ninth position.

“I started well but the front ride height device did not disengage in the first braking zone,” Vinales explained, referencing the anti-wheelie system that is only supposed to remain in operation for the start itself.

“When I opened the gas, there was a wheelie and I lost a lot of positions. I looked like a [traffic] cone on the first lap.

“After that, to be honest, I didn’t have the rhythm to be with the front guys.”

However, an Aprilia spokesman has explained that the system did not fail, but rather it was a case of Vinales not braking hard enough.

The spokesman explained that firm brake pressure is needed in the first corner to bring the bike back to its standard height and activate the full range of rider aid systems.

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Poor starts and disappointing races after qualifying well have been a regular feature of Vinales’ career in recent years.

Aprilia's misery was compounded by Aleix Espargaro crashing out of the sprint with three laps to go, having qualified down in 15th.

Trackhouse duo Raul Fernandez and Lorenzo Savadori - substituting for the the injured Miguel Oliveira - finished 11th and 17th respectively, meaning Vinales was the only points scorer in the sprint for the Italian marque.

Vinales, who won the Grand Prix of the Americas early in the 2024 season, will switch from Aprilia to KTM after this season.

On Thursday the rider claimed that there was no issue with his performance and that Aprilia’s struggles since the Texas success were technical in nature.

Aprilia, meanwhile, will lose its technical director Romano Albesiano at the end of the season. Albesiano will head to Honda after 11 years at Noale, where former KTM tech boss Fabiano Sterlacchini will take his place. 

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Marquez says "we’re experts in complicating our own lives” after Motegi
Next article MotoGP Japanese GP: Bagnaia slashes Martin's lead with win, Acosta crashes

Top Comments

More from
Richard Asher
Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP

Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Quartararo: “Unacceptable” to run out of fuel again in Japanese GP
Acosta: “I’m not going to accept that Ducati is better than KTM”

Acosta: “I’m not going to accept that Ducati is better than KTM”

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Acosta: “I’m not going to accept that Ducati is better than KTM”
Mir fuming at Alex Marquez over "crazy" first-lap Motegi clash

Mir fuming at Alex Marquez over "crazy" first-lap Motegi clash

MotoGP
Japanese GP
Mir fuming at Alex Marquez over "crazy" first-lap Motegi clash

Latest news

Daniel Suarez hits playoffs setback with Talladega penalty

Daniel Suarez hits playoffs setback with Talladega penalty

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Daniel Suarez hits playoffs setback with Talladega penalty
Seeking Talladega redemption, can Michael McDowell be the next playoffs spoiler?

Seeking Talladega redemption, can Michael McDowell be the next playoffs spoiler?

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Seeking Talladega redemption, can Michael McDowell be the next playoffs spoiler?
Andres Perez crowned as ARCA's first-ever foreign-born champion

Andres Perez crowned as ARCA's first-ever foreign-born champion

ARCA ARCA
Andres Perez crowned as ARCA's first-ever foreign-born champion
Weekend report: Keanu Reeves races the Toyota GR Cup season finale

Weekend report: Keanu Reeves races the Toyota GR Cup season finale

SROA SRO America
Weekend report: Keanu Reeves races the Toyota GR Cup season finale

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global