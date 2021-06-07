Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP Testing report

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

By:

Maverick Vinales led a Yamaha 1-2 ahead of teammate Fabio Quartararo at the post-Catalan Grand Prix test on Monday at Barcelona.

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

Most of the field remained at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the second in-season test day of 2021, though Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro sat it out due to some swelling in his arm – a legacy of recent arm-pump surgery.

LCR's Takaaki Nakagami led the opening hour of running with a 1m40.648s, the Honda rider aiding in HRC's extensive testing programme spread between all of its riders.

The session was red-flagged around 45 minutes in due to a crash for Avintia's Luca Marini, though the Italian was unharmed in the spill.

Franco Morbidelli didn't have any new items to test on Monday and focused largely on set-up work, the Petronas SRT rider fastest after hour two on his Yamaha with a 1m40.22s.

Reigning world champion Joan Mir led the session after the third hour with a 1m39.816s, with a spokesperson from Suzuki stating the Spaniard's programme consisted of testing bike and electronic set-up ideas, but no new developments.

With Mir's teammate Alex Rins sidelined following surgery on the right arm he broke last Thursday in a training accident, Sylvain Guintoli took his place on Monday.

Mir's time stood as the benchmark for a good while, before Quartararo took over with a 1m39.537s to end the sixth hour on top.

Quartararo admitted on Monday afternoon that he should have been disqualified from Sunday's Catalan GP for riding with his leather race suit open in the closing stages.

Read Also:

He was instead handed a three-second penalty, which dropped him to sixth having already been dropped from third to fourth by another three-second penalty for a track limits violation.

With just under 50 minutes of the session remaining, his Yamaha teammate Vinales took over top spot with a 1m39.516s, before bettering this to a 1m39.400s.

Both factory Yamaha riders worked on basic set-up ideas, while Vinales also tried a new chassis and carbon swingarm as he worked on his end-of-race pace.

Nakagami completed the top three ahead of Mir and Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who crashed at Turn 5 in the afternoon.

Pol Espargaro also had a crash on Monday at Turn 9, but the Honda rider was sixth ahead of Pramac's Johann Zarco, Morbidelli, race winner Miguel Oliveira on the KTM and the other SRT Yamaha of Valentino Rossi.

Marc Marquez showed clear signs of his physical condition improving as he completed 87 laps on his Honda in 11th, 0.654 seconds off the pace, ahead of KTM's Brad Binder and Marini.

Jack Miller joined his Ducati teammate Bagnaia in the Turn 5 gravel trap and was 14th ahead of LCR's Alex Marquez and Dani Pedrosa on one of two KTM test bikes.

Pos Rider Time Gap Laps
1 Maverick Vinales 1:39.400   85
2 Fabio Quartararo 1:39.537 0.137 79
3 Takaaki Nakagami 1:39.702 0.302 67
4 Joan Mir 1:39.816 0.416 65
5 Francesco Bagnaia 1:39.866 0.466 48
6 Pol Espargaro 1:39.877 0.477 72
7 Johann Zarco 1:39.979 0.579 61
8 Franco Morbidelli 1:40.022 0.622 29
9 Miguel Oliveira 1:40.036 0.636 44
10 Valentino Rossi 1:40.050 0.650 72
11 Marc Marquez 1:40.054 0.654 87
12 Brad Binder 1:40.141 0.741 55
13 Luca Marini 1:40.226 0.826 49
14 Jack Miller 1:40.242 0.842 49
15 Alex Marquez 1:40.483 1.083 70
16 Enea Bastianini 1:40.923 1.523 36
17 Danilo Petrucci 1:40.937 1.537 61
18 Lorenzo Savadori 1:40.963 1.563 78
19 Sylvain Guintoli 1:40.994 1.594 72
20 Iker Lecuona  1:41.205 1.805 71
21 Matteo Baiocco 1:46.571 7.171 66
shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

Previous article

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

2h
2
Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

24min
3
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

1d
4
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

1h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

23h
Latest news
Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MotoGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

45m
Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

1h
Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium
MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium

1h
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

5h
Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder
MotoGP

Mir "pissed off" at Catalunya MotoGP strategy blunder

6h
Latest videos
MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo's lead slashed due to penalties 04:07
MotoGP
51m

MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo's lead slashed due to penalties

MotoGP: Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement 00:39
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Quartararo hit with penalty for suit infringement

MotoGP: Oliveira wins first time in 2021 00:58
MotoGP
Jun 6, 2021

MotoGP: Oliveira wins first time in 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha SRT already looking at Rossi replacements 00:54
MotoGP
Jun 5, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha SRT already looking at Rossi replacements

MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole 00:41
MotoGP
Jun 5, 2021

MotoGP: Quartararo claims fifth pole

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP Catalan GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium Catalan GP
MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Catalan GP Prime
MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
5h
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli to find answers

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is the Mercedes magic button and what does it do?

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 'magic button' incident that led to restart off

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Azerbaijan GP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo hit with penalty for MotoGP suit infringement

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes form "unacceptable" in F1 title fight

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto leaves pit wall seat as Ferrari completes reshuffle

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc lost race lead to Hamilton after avoiding tree branch

Latest news

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales heads Yamaha 1-2 in post-Catalan GP MotoGP test

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "should have been black-flagged" from Catalan MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller knew "cheeky" Quartararo error would get him podium

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.