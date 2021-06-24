Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi Next / Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

By:

Maverick Vinales has admitted he “has given up many times” as he continues to struggle for form on the Yamaha in 2021, saying his MotoGP woes are “difficult to accept”.

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Vinales dominated the opening night of the championship in Qatar for his ninth MotoGP victory, but hasn’t troubled the podium since and suffered his worst-ever weekend in Germany when he qualified 21st and finished last.

After the race Vinales snapped at his Yamaha team, claiming how it has handled his situation is becoming “disrespectful” as he seems to only be a rider gathering data now.

This is in stark contrast to his teammate Fabio Quartararo, who has won three times in 2021 and leads the standings by 21 points, with Vinales trailing him by 56 points.

Read Also:

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch TT, Vinales’ mood hasn’t changed since the Sachsenring and is at a loss to explain his current woes.

“Honestly, it’s not that I’m not happy, I just feel very disrespected for me as a rider because I’ve never been in this position before,” he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was still happy as a Yamaha rider.

“To finish last one race, I don’t remember any race in my life since I’m a kid. So, basically it’s for that why I am upset.

“The way the things are going I don’t understand. The problem is that every time I try to find a solution [from Yamaha], the answer is the same – ‘I don’t know’.

“So, we need a little bit more and we will try for sure to find something more because we have many problems.

“For me what is strange is Qatar 1, this is very strange, how I can be with that superiority over the rest and then everything is gone.

“I went from first to last. Maybe here I can be first again. It’s pretty strange and as a rider it’s so complicated to keep the motivation.

“For sure I’ve given up many times with this because I really don’t understand this. I really try to work, try to work smart, calm. In the end the answer is ‘I don’t know’.

“So, we start to accept that at the end we don’t know what is going on.

“I’m always asking the same, like why in Qatar the bike was working acceptable and now it’s in this position. So, it’s pretty strange and difficult to accept."

Vinales hit back at suggestions he needed to try Quartararo’s settings after his tough German GP, but admits this weekend in Assen he will “do exactly” what his teammate does with his bike.

He also doesn’t believe the disrespect he feels is related to Quartararo’s performances, adding: “For sure my solution will be put the same bike as Fabio, exactly the same: same electronics, same clicks, same suspension, same everything and see what is going on because in the end we understand nothing.

“So here in Assen I will do exactly everything [the same as Fabio] and then we will see where we are.

“But it should not be like this, it should be that you try, you find your set-up, you try to make the bike your riding style, but in this team I always follow the rest.

“It’s like this and I’m forced to do it because I cannot keep going in this way, losing time, wasting time.

“In Germany I crashed without a reason, without banking, without pushing the front brake.

“This weekend I will try. If he [Quartararo] puts a stronger suspension, more pre-load, I will do the same.

“I need to adapt, it’s true, maybe take races. But at least I race with the same as the other guy in the garage.”

shares
comments

Related video

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Previous article

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Next article

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

5h
2
MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

20min
3
Formula 1

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

1h
4
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

6h
5
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

7h
Latest news
Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win
MotoGP

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win

3m
Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

20m
Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

1h
Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MotoGP

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

3h
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

6h
Latest videos
MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati 00:32
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals 00:31
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Mir on Suzuki's rivals

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen 01:43
MotoGP
8h

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at Assen

MotoGP: Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury 00:23
MotoGP
Jun 23, 2021

MotoGP: Morbidelli to miss Assen due to training injury

Aprilia 00:32
MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021

Aprilia "not ready" for MotoGP podium despite Germany form

More from
Lewis Duncan
Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team Dutch GP
MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend German GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

"No one has answers" to Vinales' worst-ever MotoGP weekend

Vinales critical of agenda behind out-of-context future quotes Catalan GP
MotoGP

Vinales critical of agenda behind out-of-context future quotes

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Doha GP Prime
MotoGP

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
6h
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Trending Today

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked position" in Haas F1 car

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez hopes Red Bull F1 contract talks "don’t take too long"

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas opens up over Mercedes F1 relationship

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Latest news

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "back to real situation" at Assen after win

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi doubts “difficult” prospect of racing with VR46 MotoGP team

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “has given up many times” during Yamaha MotoGP woes

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Gerloff finding it "strange" to share a MotoGP garage with Rossi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.