Vinales tops first day of Qatar pre-season test

Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales set the pace on the first day of MotoGP's final 2018 pre-season test in Qatar.

Vinales, who went quickest in this test last year and would go on to win the season opener at the same venue from pole, has endured a troubled run in winter testing at prior venues Sepang and Buriram.

But the Spaniard was back on top form at the Losail track on Thursday, securing first place courtesy of a 1m55.053s effort that came towards the end of a packed 64-lap programme.

Outside of the top 10 for much of the day, Vinales vaulted to the top spot with just under two hours left on the clock, surpassing then-leader Jorge Lorenzo by 0.370s.

He wouldn't improve on that time, and his advantage shrunk to just 0.051s by the end, as Lorenzo's Ducati teammate Dovizioso had slotted into the runner-up spot.

Dovizioso's former teammate Andrea Iannone, now at Suzuki, mounted a late challenge for the day's honours with 30 minutes remaining – but came up 0.003s short of second place.

Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco made up a top four split by just 0.133s, while Lorenzo's earlier pace-setting time left him fifth at the chequered flag.

Yamaha works rider Valentino Rossi had headed the field halfway into the eight-hour session, but ended the day 0.009s behind Lorenzo – with Suzuki's Alex Rins equalling the seven-time premier-class champion's time late on.

Danilo Petrucci, riding a current-spec Ducati Desmosedici for Pramac, was eighth ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, who led the Japanese marque's works pairing of Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa – the latter having crashed twice.

Avintia Ducati's new rider Tito Rabat – 16th-fastest on the day – was also among those to suffer a fall, but led the field in mileage with 69 tours of the circuit.

Scott Redding, who was off teammate Aleix Espargaro's pace in the two preceding tests, was the lead Aprilia rider in the classification this time, finishing nine tenths behind Vinales in 15th.

KTM's efforts were spearheaded by the returning Pol Espargaro, who took 19th, 1.2s off the pace.

Confirmed by Tech 3 for the full season after his Sepang test debut, Hafizh Syahrin ended the first day in Qatar 22nd, 1.7s behind Vinales.

UPDATE: Pol Espargaro will sit out Day 2 as he continued to struggle with the injuries that ruled him out of the Buriram test on Thursday. He will once again be replaced by test rider Mika Kallio.

Testing times:

Pos. Nº Rider Bike Time Delay 1 25 Maverick Vinales Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1'55.053 2 4 Andrea Dovizioso Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'55.104 0.051 3 29 Andrea Iannone Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1'55.107 0.054 4 5 Johann Zarco Johann Zarco Yamaha 1'55.186 0.133 5 99 Jorge Lorenzo Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 1'55.423 0.370 6 42 Alex Rins Alex Rins Suzuki 1'55.432 0.379 7 46 Valentino Rossi Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'55.432 0.379 8 9 Danilo Petrucci Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'55.528 0.475 9 35 Cal Crutchlow Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'55.536 0.483 10 93 Marc Marquez Marc Marquez Honda 1'55.545 0.492 11 26 Dani Pedrosa Dani Pedrosa Honda 1'55.555 0.502 12 43 Jack Miller Jack Miller Ducati 1'55.688 0.635 13 19 Alvaro Bautista Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'55.848 0.795 14 30 Takaaki Nakagami Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'55.853 0.800 15 45 Scott Redding Scott Redding Aprilia 1'55.931 0.878 16 53 Tito Rabat Tito Rabat Ducati 1'56.029 0.976 17 41 Aleix Espargaro Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'56.062 1.009 18 17 Karel Abraham Karel Abraham Ducati 1'56.268 1.215 19 44 Pol Espargaro Pol Espargaro KTM 1'56.275 1.222 20 38 Bradley Smith Bradley Smith KTM 1'56.421 1.368 21 21 Franco Morbidelli Franco Morbidelli Honda 1'56.608 1.555 22 55 Hafizh Syahrin Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 1'56.731 1.678 23 12 Thomas Luthi Thomas Luthi Honda 1'57.292 2.239 24 10 Xavier Simeon Xavier Simeon Ducati 1'57.713 2.660