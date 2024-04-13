All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Americas GP

Vinales details Aprilia MotoGP upgrade he must be “very careful” with

Maverick Vinales has revealed he has been using the same lever on his Aprilia MotoGP bike for the front brake and the clutch during practice for the Americas Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales comes into this weekend’s third round of the season in strong form, having scored a breakthrough first win on the Aprilia in the sprint race in Portugal three weeks ago.

He was on course for a podium in the grand prix in Portugal before a gearbox issue caused him to crash out on the final lap.

Vinales ended Friday’s running at the Circuit of the Americas second fastest and as the only rider able to threaten Jorge Martin’s record-smashing lap.

During Friday’s session his Aprilia was spotted with a switch on his handlebars that he revealed was a switch to alternate the right lever between engaging the front brake and using it for the clutch.

Asked about it, Vinales said: “It’s the brake. I use the same lever for brake and clutch, so it’s just a switch [on the handlebars].

“I have to switch [between them manually].

“One switch is brake, another switch is clutch.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Listen, I have to be very careful. Imagine if I got to the starting grid with the rear brake [switched on].

“I will stall the bike. So, I have to be very careful. But it’s ok, I put some rules in my head when I go out.”

Confident about Aprilia’s form coming into this weekend, Vinales believes he is in the best moments of his stint with the Italian manufacturer.

“Yes, of course,” he said when asked if he thought he was in his strongest moment as an Aprilia rider.

“Since last year in Qatar when we really identified what we are missing, we have been very strong, always in the front.

“So, I feel it’s a good moment, we need to carry on.

“But that’s how you build the confidence. I feel much stronger than in the previous race and can’t wait to go into the garage and see what the guys are seeing.

“It will be a big work tonight because the tyres are too good, to be honest. The medium and soft are really good, we don’t know what to choose for the race.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Martin “has margin” to better COTA MotoGP record-smashing practice lap
Next article Pedrosa gets Jerez MotoGP wildcard for KTM, Espargaro in at Mugello

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

MotoGP
Americas GP
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Latest news

Misano E-Prix: Wehrlein wins as leader Rowland suffers problems on final lap

Misano E-Prix: Wehrlein wins as leader Rowland suffers problems on final lap

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix II
Misano E-Prix: Wehrlein wins as leader Rowland suffers problems on final lap
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Martin ‘wouldn’t be here’ if COTA MotoGP qualifying crash was a highside
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Bagnaia fumes over “impossible” COTA MotoGP sprint woes
How Ferrari has kept itself in the F1 hunt despite no major upgrades

How Ferrari has kept itself in the F1 hunt despite no major upgrades

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
How Ferrari has kept itself in the F1 hunt despite no major upgrades

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global