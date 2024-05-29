Vinales denies 2025 Aprilia deal done amid “open doors” on MotoGP grid
Maverick Vinales has countered claims from Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola that he is confirmed as staying for MotoGP 2025 and says there are “open doors” on the grid to evaluate.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The 10-time grand prix winner has been with Aprilia since the latter half of the 2021 campaign, following his acrimonious split with Yamaha that year, and has become a firm favourite with management.
Aprilia’s faith in Vinales paid off earlier this year in America when he scored his first grand prix win with the Italian manufacturer.
It has been thought for a while that Vinales’ Aprilia future is likely fairly secure, with this only boosted by Aleix Espargaro’s announcement last week that he will retire at the end of 2024.
During the Catalan GP weekend, three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo interviewed Rivola, who told him Vinales’ 2025 renewal was “confirmed”.
But Vinales, who struggled to 12th at the Catalan GP, denied this when speaking to Motorsport.com. “No, no, I'm not confirmed. I don't have a contract for next year,” he said.
“Obviously there is a lot of interest in continuing [with Aprilia] because we are doing a very good job, but I look at today [Barcelona], Le Mans or Jerez and you have to wait. You have to wait.
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
“There are open doors and you have to wait a little bit and decide what's best for me in terms of performance.
“I want to win, honestly, and I think I have the ability to be able to fight to win, and I have to take a good look at what's the best option.
“What is the most complete, what is the package that will give me the best option, the maximum to exploit my best level.”
Over the Catalan GP weekend, Rivola hinted to motogp.com that Aprilia’s interest in replacing Espargaro was with an Italian rider.
Enea Bastianini, who is set to lose his factory Ducati seat for 2025, has been linked in recent weeks to Aprilia, while Rivola also mentioned Marco Bezzecchi’s name to Lorenzo.
“After Saturday's race, I asked him [Espargaro] if he was sure, if he really wants to retire. But he told me that the decision has been made," said Rivola.
“We have to wait for Ducati to make its decision. Then there may be interesting Italian riders left, like Enea Bastainini or Marco Bezzecchi.”
