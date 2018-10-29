Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Australian GP / Commentary

Insight: Vinales' win highlights Yamaha's big decision

shares
comments
Insight: Vinales' win highlights Yamaha's big decision
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
56m ago

Maverick Vinales’ MotoGP triumph at Phillip Island ended a long winless run for Yamaha, but also highlighted the crucial decisions the manufacturer faces that could define its short-term future.

In the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi, a little over a week ago, Vinales crossed the finish line in seventh, 13 seconds behind race winner Marc Marquez, and was in very low spirits.

After having a long meeting with the Yamaha engineers that lasted over an hour, the Spaniard left the track and headed to Tokyo, where he tried to switch off and find some calm before flying to Australia.

In one of those moments, the Catalan visited the famous Meiji Shrine in Shibuya, where he asked the deified spirits of the Meiji Emperor for some help to get out of the tricky situation he was facing.

As if that wasn’t enough, at Phillip Island Vinales promised to his crew that if on Sunday he got the victory, he would shave his head, something we will probably see at Sepang in a few days' time.

“I’ll be ugly for sure, but I have to do it, as a promise is a promise”, said the rider after putting to an end a miserable run of 25 races with no wins for Yamaha, its longest barren run in its grand prix racing history.

Read Also:

Vinales made good on his promise to try to taste the best cava there is (the one they award in the podium ceremonies), which means the ball is now firmly in the court of the Iwata marque.

Up until now, both Vinales and Valentino Rossi have been asking for considerably different things from Yamaha, which at this stage will have to decide a specific way to follow.

“I hope Yamaha see that I can win races on Sundays and therefore make an effort to give me a more competitive bike next year, a suitable bike for me," said Vinales on Sunday.

Although Vinales didn’t want to be overly belligerent, it's true that he’s been complaining about the decision Yamaha took at the beginning of the year when it incorporated the new engine in the M1, for a long time.

At that moment, the Spaniard preferred to use the evolution of the specification they had in 2016, precisely the one inside Johann Zarco’s satellite Tech 3 bike.

One of Vinales' main problems this year has been entry into the fast corners, as many times he has to run wide because he can’t stop the bike. According to him, this happens because current motor doesn’t provide him enough engine braking, and that explains those mistakes at certain turns.

But Yamaha has told him that ahead of the first pre-season test in Valencia, two days after the end of the season, he will be able to try a new and hopefully more suitable engine.

Only then will it become clear whether Yamaha has listened to the requests of the rider who theoretically remains its best hope of challenging for wins and titles in the next two seasons.

Podium: race winner Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Podium: race winner Maverick Viñales, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next MotoGP article
Rins admits race was "over" after Vinales hit

Previous article

Rins admits race was "over" after Vinales hit
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Drivers Maverick Viñales Shop Now
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Commentary

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari first to run ground-breaking 1400-hole brake disc

7h ago
Vandoorne's worn rubber run Article
Formula 1

Vandoorne's worn rubber run "so impressive", says McLaren

Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018 Article
Formula 1

Verstappen admits he was overdriving early in 2018

Latest videos
Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 01:16
MotoGP

Go figure: MotoGP - Australian GP, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Oct 25, 2018
Marc Marquez impresses on the roads of Japan 01:01
MotoGP

Marc Marquez impresses on the roads of Japan

Oct 20, 2018

Shop Our Store
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales

Shop Now

News in depth
Insight: Vinales' win highlights Yamaha's big decision
MotoGP

Insight: Vinales' win highlights Yamaha's big decision

Rins admits race was
MotoGP

Rins admits race was "over" after Vinales hit

Rossi: Vinales win
MotoGP

Rossi: Vinales win "doesn't change much" for Yamaha

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.