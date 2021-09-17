Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice
MotoGP News

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

By:

Valentino Rossi is confident his VR46 team will race in MotoGP next season, despite continued confusion and delays over the title sponsorship of the outfit.

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

Earlier this year a group from Saudi Arabia headed by Prince Abdul Aziz, known as Tanal Entertainment, announced it had agreed a deal with VR46 and oil giant Aramco to bring Rossi’s team to MotoGP from 2022.

However, Aramco later issued a statement to Motorsport.com that no such title sponsorship deal existed – something it repeated in June after Aramco’s CEO held several meetings in the MotoGP paddock at Assen reaffirming this.

Tanal Entertainment and the Prince have always been adamant that a deal will be in place, and Rossi has said on a number of occasions that he trusts everything will be sorted. But, aside from VR46 joining forces with Ducati for 2022, its rider line-up and title partnership is yet to be officially confirmed.

Read Also:

When asked on Friday at the San Marino Grand Prix when such an announcement is likely to be made, Rossi said: “I think that we will do the team next year, yes, but I don’t know when it will be official.”

The uncertainty has come to dominate Rossi’s final season in MotoGP and he admits the constant questions over it have been “a distraction” to his performances.

When asked if the VR46 saga has cast a shadow over the year, Rossi said: “For me, the biggest distraction is to answer all your questions about the team.

“This for me is difficult because I lose a lot of time and I try to concentrate on me as a rider, but I have to answer a lot of questions about my team for next year. But, sincerely I don’t know very well. I try to give my support, but I’m very concentrated on the rest.

“I’m not the guy to speak, to understand the last update on my team next year just because I don’t follow it directly because I have to concentrate on riding. I already said 20 times, but you continue to make the same question. I always try to say to you what I know but, like I say, I don’t have the last news.”

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

On Friday, Motorsport.com reported Yamaha was eyeing a move into Moto2 next year to set up a talent development outfit for future MotoGP riders.

Currently operating a team in the CEV Moto2 Championship with Yamaha, Rossi confirmed he has spoken with the Japanese marque regarding its Moto2 World Championship plans – but doesn’t know how likely a partnership is at this stage.

“The situation in Moto2 is not very clear yet for next year,” Rossi said. “The situation is it’s two or three years that already with Yamaha [we have a team] in the CEV Championship, and we have a good organisation to help the young Yamaha riders, that mainly are from Asia, to improve.

“I’ve spoken with Lin [Jarvis, Yamaha boss], they want to arrive in the [Moto2] world championship in MotoGP. So, we speak because already we are together from two or three years.

“But I don’t know what will happen, if we will do the project together. I don’t know well, but the current situation is this.”

shares
comments

Related video

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

Previous article

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

5 h
2
NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace

17 h
3
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

19 h
4
Formula 1

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

9 h
5
Formula 1

Science, not luck saved Hamilton in Monza F1 crash - halo uni director

4 h
Latest news
Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

12m
Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

38m
Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano
MotoGP

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

1 h
Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP
MotoGP

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

1 h
Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice
Video Inside
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

1 h
Latest videos
Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP 00:31
MotoGP
4 h

Rossi says Dovizioso is “an important name” for Moto GP

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia 00:17
MotoGP
4 h

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP1 for Aprilia

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it 00:46
MotoGP
8 h

Moto GP: Morbidelli says Yamaha didn’t owe him factory ride, but he deserves it

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now 00:59
MotoGP
8 h

MotoGP: Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding right now

Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more 09:08
MotoGP
Sep 16, 2021

Will Buxton and Haydn Cobb talk about latest MotoGP updates and more

More from
Lewis Duncan
Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice San Marino GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano San Marino GP
MotoGP

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP San Marino GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi: Dovizioso is “an important name” for MotoGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice Aragon GP
MotoGP

Rossi “tried to hypnotise” Aragon winner Bagnaia on tyre choice

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Team VR46 More from
Team VR46
Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46
MotoGP

Why it's not unreasonable for Rossi to stay in MotoGP with VR46

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
Video Inside
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza F1 pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing reveals new NASCAR crew chief for Bubba Wallace

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR playoffs at Bristol

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou emerges as favourite for 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Science, not luck saved Hamilton in Monza F1 crash - halo uni director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Science, not luck saved Hamilton in Monza F1 crash - halo uni director

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Prime

How Ducati's Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Prime

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Prime

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi still confident in VR46’s MotoGP step despite sponsor confusion

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales staying calm despite topping Misano MotoGP practice

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.