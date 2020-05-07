MotoGP
MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: The next steps in securing Rossi's MotoGP future

Podcast: The next steps in securing Rossi's MotoGP future
By:
May 7, 2020, 9:21 PM

In recent days, Petronas SRT has confirmed talks have been held with Yamaha about putting a deal in place for the 2021 MotoGP season for the legend that is Valentino Rossi.

Nine-time grand prix motorcycle racing world champion Rossi has lost his place at the works Yamaha team to Fabio Quartararo for 2021, but was promised full support from Yamaha should he opt to extend his career with SRT. 

With the coronavirus-forced delay to the 2020 campaign scuppering Rossi’s original plans to evaluate his performance in the opening races before making his decision for next year, he recently indicated that his heart is leaning towards staying for at least one more season. 

Read Also:

In the latest Tank Slappers podcast, host Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com’s Global MotoGP Editor Oriol Puigdemont discuss the next stages of the Rossi/Yamaha/SRT negotiations - including what Rossi’s technical team may look like. 

 

The long-awaited start to the 2020 season is also discussed, as plans appear to be afoot to kick of the campaign at Jerez in July - though, as Uri and Lewis note, there are more than a few hurdles facing MotoGP before racing can resume. 

Series MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Author Lewis Duncan

