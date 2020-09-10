MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
14 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

shares
comments
Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
By:

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi says he is “very jealous” Formula 1 will race at Mugello this weekend and believes all the drivers will enjoy the experience.

This weekend’s Tuscan Grand Prix marks the first time F1 has raced at the iconic Mugello circuit, which has been the host of MotoGP’s Italian Grand Prix full-time since 1994.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, MotoGP had to abandon plans to race at Mugello this year.

Yamaha rider Rossi tested a Ferrari F1 car across two days at Mugello in 2008 and called the experience “incredible”, while highlighting the downhill Casanova/Savelli right-left at Turns 6 and 7, and the two Arrabiata right-handers that follow as “unbelievable” in an F1 car.

“I’m very jealous especially because we don’t go, we don’t race in Mugello this year,” Rossi said when asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on F1’s first visit to Mugello. “For me and for a lot of riders it’s one of the best tracks in the world with a motorcycle, and also with the cars.

“I drove the Ferrari Formula 1 [car] two times in Mugello and it was incredible. One time was also in the wet and was unbelievable, especially Casanova/Savelli, Arrabiata 1, Arrabiata 2.

“In Arrabiata 2, you go flat in a Formula 1 car at 275km/h, and it’s completely blind because in the Formula 1 car you are very low compared to MotoGP, so you don’t see the exit. I think they will enjoy it, and I’m very curious to follow Formula 1 on Sunday.

“I think that the track is a bit narrow for the cars that are very big. But I think everyone will enjoy Mugello a lot.”

Read Also:

Rossi tested Ferrari Formula 1 cars semi-regularly in the mid-to-late 2000s, completing a group test at Valencia in 2006 with the then-current field of F1 drivers.

Flirting several times with a switch to F1 full-time, Rossi ultimately committed to MotoGP, with his last Ferrari test coming at Catalunya in 2010 in a 2008 car on GP2 tyres. Rossi returned to a Formula 1 cockpit last December when he drove Lewis Hamilton’s 2017 championship-winning Mercedes at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit near Valencia, while the Briton got his first taste of MotoGP machinery on the M1.

Yamaha boss Massimo Meregalli told Motorsport.com earlier this year that Hamilton had to be restrained from going out on track too early owing to the low temperatures in the morning, such was his eagerness to get out on track.

Related video

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Previous article

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race

Verstappen: Mugello "can't be any worse than Monza"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Mugello "can't be any worse than Monza"

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren's infrastructure its biggest "deficit" - Seidl

Vettel came"close" to retiring before Aston F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel came"close" to retiring before Aston F1 deal

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Racing Point done the right thing in ditching Perez?

Latest news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas considering "close to 10" drivers for 2021 seats

1h
2
Formula 1

Perez: "Nobody told me anything" about Racing Point exit

3
Formula 1

The 'blonde American' that could have saved Mercedes' race

4
Formula 1

Verstappen: Mugello "can't be any worse than Monza"

25m
5
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

34m

Latest news

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello
MGP

Valentino Rossi “very jealous” of F1 drivers at Mugello

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role
MGP

Yamaha stars perplexed by underused Lorenzo in test role

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent
MGP

Rossi denies he's retiring from MotoGP, new deal imminent

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season
MGP

Marquez: “Time to take more risks” in rookie MotoGP season

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet
MGP

Binder “not at all” thinking about MotoGP title yet

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.