MotoGP / Valencia November testing / Top List

Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

1/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

2/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team

3/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

4/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

5/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

6/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team's Honda

8/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

9/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

10/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash

11/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

12/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini passes Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash

13/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex and Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

14/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

15/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

16/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

17/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

18/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing

19/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

20/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

21/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

22/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

23/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team

24/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

25/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

26/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

27/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

28/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

29/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

30/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

31/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

32/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

33/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

34/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

35/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

36/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

37/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT

38/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

39/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

40/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

41/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

42/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

43/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

44/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bike of Ducati Team

45/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

46/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

47/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing

48/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda

49/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

50/50

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 20, 2019, 9:42 PM

Here’s the riders and machinery on show as the MotoGP championship closed out its post-season test at Valencia, gearing up for the 2020 season.

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia November testing
Sub-event Wednesday
Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
03:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
07:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
03:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

