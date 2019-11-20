Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team's Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Iannone, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini passes Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda after crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Alex and Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Tito Rabat, Avintia Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Stefan Bradl, HRC Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Fabio Quartararo, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Bike of Ducati Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Here’s the riders and machinery on show as the MotoGP championship closed out its post-season test at Valencia, gearing up for the 2020 season.
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Valencia November testing
|Sub-event
|Wednesday
|Author
|Charles Bradley
Valencia MotoGP test: Day 2 in pictures
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
03:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
07:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
08:35
14:35
|
|WU
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
03:20
09:20
|
|Race
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
08:00
14:00
|
