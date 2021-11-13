Tickets Subscribe
Valencia MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro tops FP3 as Rossi makes Q2
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Valencia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

By:

Spain plays host to the final round of the 2021 MotoGP season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Valencia Grand Prix.

Valencia MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Ducati's Jack Miller led the way in free practice on Friday, leading the Honda of Pol Espargaro. Newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo was a distant 15th, seven places behind Yamaha teammate Franco Morbidelli.

What time does qualifying for the Valencia MotoGP start? 

The qualifying for the Valencia Grand Prix will begin at 2:10pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

  • Date: Saturday, November 13
  • Start time: 13:10 GMT / 14:10 CEST / 15:10 SAT / 16:10 EAT /  08:10 ET / 05:10 PT / 00:10 AEDT (Sunday) / 22:10 JST / 18:40 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

19:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 19:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

23:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

19:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch Valencia MotoGP qualifying?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream qualifying?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service that includes live coverage of all qualifying and races. The MotoGP Video Pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'40.569  
2 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'40.724 0.155
3 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.730 0.161
4 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'40.940 0.371
5 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.943 0.374
6 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'41.015 0.446
7 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'41.104 0.535
8 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'41.200 0.631
9 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'41.300 0.731
10 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'41.486 0.917
11 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'41.512 0.943
12 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'41.547 0.978
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'41.889 1.320
14 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'41.974 1.405
15 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'42.081 1.512
16 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'42.158 1.589
17 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'42.168 1.599
18 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'42.182 1.613
19 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'42.438 1.869
20 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'42.767 2.198
  46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'52.981 12.412
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.927  
2 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'30.939 0.012
3 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'30.995 0.068
4 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'31.336 0.409
5 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'31.396 0.469
6 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'31.427 0.500
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'31.513 0.586
8 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'31.521 0.594
9 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'31.597 0.670
10 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.603 0.676
11 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.708 0.781
12 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.820 0.893
13 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'31.832 0.905
14 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'31.852 0.925
15 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'32.083 1.156
16 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'32.098 1.171
17 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.208 1.281
18 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.214 1.287
19 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'32.219 1.292
20 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.229 1.302
21 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'32.285 1.358
View full results
