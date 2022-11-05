Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks debate Next / Valencia MotoGP: Martin on pole for finale, Bagnaia only eighth
MotoGP / Valencia GP Practice report

Valencia GP: Miller leads FP3, Bezzecchi's bike catches fire

Ducati’s Jack Miller topped a crash-strewn third MotoGP practice for the Valencia Grand Prix, as championship leader Francesco Bagnaia just scraped through to Q2.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Valencia GP: Miller leads FP3, Bezzecchi's bike catches fire
Listen to this article

The session was red-flagged just over a minute in when VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi crashed at Turn 7 on an out-lap and his bike burst into flames.

The scene was quickly cleared and the session resumed a few minutes later at 10am local time, with Miller leading the way at the chequered flag by 0.105 seconds from Pramac’s Johann Zarco.

Cooler conditions on Saturday morning meant lap time improvements on the combined order were few and far between, with Tech 3 KTM’s Remy Gardner the only one to find time down in 21st after the opening 15 minutes of running.

It wouldn’t be until Miller shot to the top of the order to depose Luca Marini’s Friday best with just under 15 minutes remaining that the session sprung into life.

That lap would keep Miller fastest of all until the final two minutes, when Zarco posted a 1m30.026s on his Pramac Ducati to go top.

However, Miller produced the best time of the weekend so far with a 1m29.921s on his final tour to head into this afternoon’s qualifying as the rider to beat.

 

KTM’s Brad Binder was one of seven riders on Saturday morning to suffer a fall in the tricky conditions, the South African sliding off his bike at the Turn 4 right-hander 15 minutes in.

But Binder rallied in the closing stages to sail through to Q2 with a 1m30.188s, with Marini remaining fourth on the combined order despite ending FP3 14th on the individual timesheet.

Fabio Quartararo was the leading championship contender in fifth on his factory Yamaha, while points leader Bagnaia was briefly pushed out of the top 10 in the closing stages as he vied for his place in Q2.

Bagnaia managed a 1m30.324s late on to move up to ninth, avoiding a repeat trip through Q1 having fallen into the first part of qualifying last time out in Malaysia.

Marc Marquez, despite suffering from an illness, completed the top six on the combined order at the end of FP3 to safely make it into Q2 on his Honda ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin in eighth and Suzuki’s Joan Mir in 10th have also secured a place in Q2.

Alex Rins was denied a place late on by just 0.050s, with Enea Bastainini following him into Q2 after the Gresini rider crashed early on.

Crashes for Maverick Vinales (Aprilia), LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Tech3’s Raul Fernandez, RNF’s Darryn Binder and a second fall for Bezzecchi stopped all of them from progressing directly into Q2.

Valencia GP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'29.921  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'30.026 0.105
3 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'30.188 0.267
4 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'30.554 0.633
5 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'30.231 0.310
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'30.279 0.358
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'30.300 0.379
8 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'30.495 0.574
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'30.324 0.403
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'30.383 0.462
11 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.388 0.467
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'30.415 0.494
13 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'30.446 0.525
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.431 0.510
15 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'30.581 0.660
16 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'30.868 0.947
17 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'30.957 1.036
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'31.687 1.766
19 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'31.056 1.135
20 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'31.093 1.172
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'31.097 1.176
22 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'31.121 1.200
23 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'32.468 2.547
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'31.753 1.832
View full results
shares
comments
New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks debate
Previous article

New MotoGP safety officer appointment sparks debate
Next article

Valencia MotoGP: Martin on pole for finale, Bagnaia only eighth

Valencia MotoGP: Martin on pole for finale, Bagnaia only eighth
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia Valencia GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale Valencia GP
MotoGP

Quartararo proud of title defence whatever happens in MotoGP finale

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime
MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

Latest news

Marquez ‘would understand’ if Quartararo hit him in MotoGP decider
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez ‘would understand’ if Quartararo hit him in MotoGP decider

Marc Marquez says he “would understand” if MotoGP title challenger Fabio Quartararo crashed into him on his charge through the field during Sunday’s Valencia Grand Prix championship decider.

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP title decider will be least stressful session in Valencia

MotoGP championship leader Francesco Bagnaia thinks the title-deciding Valencia Grand Prix could be the least stressful session of his weekend.

Johnson on 2023 racing opportunities: "The invites keep coming"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson on 2023 racing opportunities: "The invites keep coming"

Jimmie Johnson is returning to NASCAR in an ownership role next season, but he will also get back behind the wheel in select Cup races.

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: “No problem" with Hulkenberg as 2023 F1 teammate

Kevin Magussen says he will have no problem teaming up with Nico Hulkenberg at the Haas Formula 1 team next year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Prime

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia.

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future Prime

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard Quartararo's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Prime

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Prime

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.