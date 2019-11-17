MotoGP
MotoGP / Valencia GP / Race report

Valencia MotoGP: Marquez wins to seal teams' title for Honda

By:
Nov 17, 2019, 1:57 PM

Marc Marquez capped of his sixth title-winning MotoGP season with a dominant victory in the Valencia Grand Prix to secure the teams’ title for the Repsol Honda squad.

Petronas SRT Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo led for the first seven laps before being passed by a recovering Marquez, and was unable to mount a challenge to retake the position over the remaining tours.

Poleman Quartararo ran side by side with Pramac’s Jack Miller on the run to the first corner at the start, but had to concede the lead to the rocketship Ducati.

He quickly disposed of Miller after a couple of corners and began to build up a small lead, while Marquez had to fight through from sixth after getting hung out at the first turn from second on the grid.

Quartararo held a margin of seventh tenths by the third lap, with Marquez soon up to second after snatching the place from Miller at the final corner at the end of the previous tour.

The Honda rider slashed Quartararo’s lead by a couple of tenths over the next three laps, and made his decisive move on the eighth tour at the Turn 11 left-hander – squeezing Quartararo out to the edge of the circuit on the exit.

Marquez immediately got his lead up to six tenths, though Quartararo was able to ensure this remained stagnant for a handful of laps.

However, with nine laps to go, Marquez moved a second out of reach for the first time and would ease across the line for his 12th win of the year by over 1.5s.

Quartararo came under some threat from Miller after he was passed by Marquez on lap eight, but was able to quash the Pramac rider’s challenge and ended a sensational rookie season with his seventh podium.

Miller secured the final place on the podium ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

Maverick Vinales’s expected challenge for the victory never materialised, and he was resigned to sixth on the works Yamaha ahead of Joan Mir (Suzuki), team-mate Valentino Rossi, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and his KTM-mounted brother Pol.

Jorge Lorenzo ended his career in MotoGP with his best result of the year since June’s Italian GP in 13th.

Fellow Honda rider’s Cal Crutchlow and Johann Zarco of LCR failed to see the chequered flag after crashes, with the latter walking away from a horrifying incident.

Zarco lost the front of his RC213V going through Turn 6, with Tech3 debutant Iker Lecuona doing the same out of 15th place just seconds later.

As Zarco got to his feet he was struck by the KTM. Both he and Lecuona appeared to escape uninjured.

Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci crashed at the same turn just moments before, while SRT’s Franco Morbidelli, Andrea Iannone (Aprilia) and Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro also failed to finish.

Race results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time km/h
1 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 27    
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 27 1.026  
3 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 27 2.409  
4 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 27 3.326  
5 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 27 3.508  
6 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 27 8.829  
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 27 10.622  
8 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 27 22.992  
9 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 27 32.704  
10 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 27 32.973  
11 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 27 42.795  
12 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 27 45.732  
13 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 27 51.044  
14 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 27 1'04.871  
15 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 27 1'16.487  
  29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 26    
  21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 18    
  9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 13    
  5 France Johann Zarco Honda 13    
  27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 13    
  35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 10    
  51 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 8    
View full results
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Valencia GP
Sub-event Race
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Race hub

Valencia GP

Valencia GP

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Race In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
08:55
09:55
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:10
14:10
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
08:55
09:55
FP4
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
12:30
13:30
Q1
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:10
14:10
Q2
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:35
14:35
WU
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
08:20
09:20
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
13:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

