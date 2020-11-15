MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Valencia Grand Prix?
This weekend MotoGP travels to Spain for the Valencia Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.
What time does the Valencia MotoGP start today?
The Valencia GP will get underway at 2pm local time, following the same schedule as last weekend's European GP.
The race distance is set at 27 laps.
- Date: Sunday, 15th November, 2020
- Start time: 2:00pm CET / 1:00pm GMT / 8:00am ET / 5:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?
The following channels will broadcast the European MotoGP race:
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
Americas
- USA: NBC (delayed broadcast at 2:30pm ET)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Weather forecast for Valencia MotoGP
Expect sunny conditions in Valencia on Sunday, with the temperature expected to be around 24C at the start of the race.
Starting grid:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'30.191
|2
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'30.287
|0.096
|3
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'30.413
|0.222
|4
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'30.520
|0.329
|5
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1'30.553
|0.362
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'30.645
|0.454
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'30.657
|0.466
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'30.671
|0.480
|9
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'30.737
|0.546
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|1'30.781
|0.590
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'30.864
|0.673
|12
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'30.988
|0.797
|13
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'31.159
|0.968
|14
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'31.594
|1.403
|15
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'31.601
|1.410
|16
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'31.604
|1.413
|17
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'31.606
|1.415
|18
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|1'31.831
|1.640
|19
|Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|1'32.063
|1.872
|20
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|1'32.205
|2.014
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|1'32.237
|2.046
