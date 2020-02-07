MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
40 days
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
54 days
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
68 days
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
82 days
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
96 days
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
110 days
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
117 days
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
131 days
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
138 days
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
152 days
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
180 days
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
187 days
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
201 days
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
215 days
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
236 days
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
250 days
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
258 days
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
264 days
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
278 days
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Breaking news

"Unbelievable" new Aprilia like 2014 Forward Yamaha

"Unbelievable" new Aprilia like 2014 Forward Yamama
By:
Feb 7, 2020, 3:04 PM

Aleix Espargaro says his 2020 Aprilia RS-GP MotoGP bike reminds him of the Forward Yamaha he rode to a podium in 2014, owing to its “unbelievable” smoothness.

Aprilia enters the new year with a completely overhauled machine, which Espargaro has spent the past week testing for the first time at Sepang at the shakedown and at the official test on Friday.

Espargaro ended Friday’s running just over four tenths off the pace in seventh, and enthused over the bike’s improvements over its predecessor – though admits the RS-GP’s new 90-degree V4 engine is still missing acceleration relative to rival bikes.

“Definitely much better,” he said when asked by Motorsport to compare the 2020 RS-GP to the '19 version.

“Difficult to compare because it’s very new in every single area. The best thing I will say is the turning; when you release the front brake the bike turns a bit more.

“The position of the rider is also much better. The new engine’s character is a lot easier to ride – it’s super electric.

“We’re still missing a lot of acceleration, but overall to be the first day I’m satisfied. I think this bike has a lot more potential.

“But apart from the turning, I would say the general stability and the smoothness of the whole bike is unbelievable.

“It reminds me a little bit of the Forward Yamaha I rode five years ago, and this is very good because I think it was one of the best bikes I ever had. So we are in just the beginning, but we are [heading] in the good way.”

Espargaro managed to score pole position in tricky conditions in 2014 at Assen on the Open class Forward Yamaha, and claimed the only podium for an Open class rider at Aragon later in the season.

Aleix Espargaro, NGM Forward Racing Yamaha

Aleix Espargaro, NGM Forward Racing Yamaha

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

Pol: KTM much, much better than last year

Aleix’s brother Pol shadowed him on the Friday timesheets at Sepang by a tenth in eighth, as he too completed his fourth day on the 2020-spec KTM, having likewise taken part in the shakedown.

Having previously struggled at Sepang on the RC16, the younger Espargaro – who first tried the new bike back in November – was buoyed by KTM’s gains, but concedes “20 percent” of the bike needs changes ahead of the first race in Qatar next month.

“We [KTM] are not ones who use a completely brand new bike [each year],” he said. “We prefer to slowly go with new parts and putting everything together.

“I think it’s the safest way to improve the package. We have done quite well, our pace is actually close to last year’s fastest lap here. So we are much, much better than last year.

“We improve from the shakedown by three tenths the record here for a KTM.

“It feels good. I think we are more competitive here than ever in Malaysia, where we struggled.  Engine is better, chassis is better. We need to try some swingarms that we bring here that we have still had no time to test.

“I think all the bike has changed quite a bit, and I think we have some margin still. 20 percent of the bike still needs to change before the first race.” 

Slider
List

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
1/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
2/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
3/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing

Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia Racing
4/12

Photo by: Aleix Espargaro

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
5/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
6/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
7/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
8/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
9/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
10/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Iker Lecuona, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
11/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Miguel Oliveira, Red Bull KTM Tech 3
12/12

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez felt "worse than expected" on Honda MotoGP return

Previous article

Marquez felt "worse than expected" on Honda MotoGP return
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Sub-event Friday
Drivers Aleix Espargaro , Pol Espargaro
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing , Forward Racing , Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Lewis Duncan

